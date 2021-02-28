Every Genshin Impact player must have fought Andrius, one of the weekly bosses, at least once so far. The legendary creature is considered one of the Four Winds, protecting the nation and its inhabitants.

Andrius in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Wolf of the North so far

Andrius is also known as Lupus Boreas, Wolf of the North, and one of the Four Winds in Genshin Impact. Andrius was assigned to protect Mondstadt from external forces at the Anemo Archon- Barbatos' request. Following is the description of the legendary creature according to the Adventurer's Handbook.

A noble soul that watches over Wolvendom. When the safety of the wolves is threatened, it will take the form of a wolf and show its fangs and claws. It is said that its powers were given to it by an ancient god.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact V1.4 leaks: Windblume Festival event shop and coupons revealed

Andrius is described as a noble soul who has lost expectations from humanity over time. Except for the newborns, who are born innocent without any negative intentions, Andrius considers the human civilization a disappointment. Andrius was introduced into the storyline during Act I of Razor's Story Quest, "The Meaning of Lupical."

Players who missed the story details or skipped the cutscenes can watch the same in the following video.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Rosaria's Elemental skill, burst, and gameplay video leaked

It is said that Andrius once declared a war against the former Anemo Archon, Decarabian, for unknown reasons. At a point in the Archon War, the relation between him and Decarabian took a wrong turn, resulting in a war. In Genshin Impact's history, the war lasted longer & longer until both of them decided to end it as no one could harm the other due to the immense strength.

Advertisement

Ultimately People of Mondstadt rebelled against Decarabian with the help of Barbatos to dethrone him from control over the land. As eligible candidates for the Anemo Archon's responsibilities, both Barbatos and Andrius were offered the Archon position. However, due to his dislikeness towards human civilization, Andrius chose to pass the power to Barbatos to become the Anemo Archon of Mondstadt.

Razor confronting Boreas (image via DaikenXdan)

Upon his death, Andrius lost his physical form and continued to keep an eye over Mondstadt in his spiritual form. The same form can be seen in the Wolf of the North challenge when players chose to fight him for the weekly rewards in Genshin Impact.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with the uneven distribution of 1 billion Primogems from the "Wish Upon a Lantern" event