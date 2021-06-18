Animal Crossing: 5 stunning island themes for New Horizons

Animal Crossing players have the unique ability to build a home and an entire island, all from scratch.

The island is a blank canvas when players start with the game, and the possibilities are endless. While the island can truly be whatever a player wants it to be, there are some themes that they may look to for inspiration when designing their island.

Many players often style an island after a pop culture reference or some other form of media they like. There are Harry Potter islands, islands modeled after people's own houses, and so much more.

Here are 5 stunning island themes players can draw inspiration from.

5. Kidcore

Kidcore is an island theme that is centered around "kid-like" items, as the name would imply. However, it's not just for kids. It's a really fun theme that highlights fun toys, parks and bright colors - something that can be enjoyed by all ages.

Kidcore island theme. Image via YouTube

4. Fairycore

Much like Kidcore, Fairycore is a bright and vibrant island theme. It's one of the most popular island themes, and it's one can see why. It's unique and utilizes some really great items, like the crescent moon pictured below. The purple tree is also a great addition that might not be useful in other Animal Crossing island themes.

Fairycore island. Image via YouTube

Would anyone be interested in an animal crossing edit for their feed for a (very) small commission cost? 🥺 DM if you’re interested - I can add wings, mermaid tails, objects, insects, sparkles, sky, anything you want 🥺🤍👼🏼🧚🏼‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️🦋💫#acnh #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions #fairycore pic.twitter.com/oAnzdHArzH — chess ❀🧚🏼‍♀️ (@blushfaiiry) July 8, 2020

3. Horror

For those that like to be scared (but not too scared. It is Animal Crossing, after all), horror themed islands are amazing. The game allows for plenty of scary things, and these can be put together on a great island. The use of blood on walkways can be used to induce some true fear.

Horror themed island. Image via YouTube

Oh now im thinking of buying a new switch and making a Animal Crossing Horror island theme

SOMEBODY STOP ME https://t.co/DnQq9x4oyV — Mayor 🏢Sour_Lux🏢 (@sour_lux) May 30, 2021

2. Zen

The Zen theme, while ultimately a very broad term, is a great Animal Crossing island theme. It utilizes bridges, plants and bodies of water. This can make for a really good island, and it's also simplistic enough that players won't need to do too much for this theme.

Having a Zen themed island can be relaxing too. Bamboo, which can often feel out of place on other themed islands, is a great plant to utilize in this island theme.

Zen themed island. Image via YouTube

1. Urban

The urban theme in Animal Crossing really focuses on mirroring the real world. Specifically, it mirrors town life, especially a small town. This theme focuses on buildings and residential areas, as well as public displays like the art displayed below.

Urban themed island. Image via YouTube

What is the best island theme to use?

