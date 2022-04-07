Animal Crossing amiibo cards guide: How to use, rarity, and more explained

Animal Crossing, like many Nintendo games, has amiibo cards. These serve as items to collect, but they also have an in-game function. They can be used to really enhance the gameplay and even provide players with some exclusive options.

Players who are new to the game or who haven't purchased any amiibos (or used them in different games) may not know what the cards do in Animal Crossing.

Amiibo cards guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The first thing players might need to know is where to get them. They can be purchased online from various outlets, but most players get them in stores. Places like Gamestop, Target, Walmart, and other retail stores usually have them.

They can vary in price from store to store or from time to time. They hover around $6 USD, but it ultimately depends on when and where gamers get them from.

In-game amiibo (Image via Nintendo)

Players can also get amiibo figures, which have been used with other games, but those are not as common and are a bit more expensive.

Here's how to use them once players have them:

Access the Nook Stop terminal in the Resident Services building Choose Invite Amiibo camper. Scan the amiibo card as prompted by the game. It should be noted that if another character is currently occupying the campsite, the game will ask to replace them with the villager that's being summoned with the card.

There are currently five series available, with the fifth series being released in conjunction with the 2.0 update back in November. So the older they are, the higher their rarity is.

Most places won't have the older ones because they're not in stock as much. If Animal Crossing: New Horizons gamers do stumble on the older series, they should treat them as fairly rare, though all of them can be purchased one way or another.

Series five was the most recent and more than likely the last release for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are over 400 villagers in the game and all of them have cards, with some having multiple. The following are some of the cards that were added to the very expansive roster in series five:

Tom Nook

Timmy & Tommy

Isabelle

Wilbur

Celeste

Mabel

Label

K.K. Slider

Wisp

Harvey

Niko

Dom

Megan

Reneigh

Cyd

Judy

Sasha

Ione

Chabwick

Rio

Frett

Faith

Roswell

For more information, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can visit the Nintendo website, where they can also purchase the cards.

