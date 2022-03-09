4 most valuable Amiibo cards you can own in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Villagers play a crucial role in making the Animal Crossing: New Horizons gameplay experience more fun. While there are several ways to acquire villagers for their islands, players usually cannot choose which villagers they want.

However, Nintendo has an option wherein players can choose the villagers they want to invite to their island. Amiibo cards are real-life cards that players need to acquire to attain the villagers in New Horizons. They can simply scan the amiibo card at Resident Services, and the villager in question will appear on their campsite the very next day.

Here are some of the most valuable amiibo cards Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers to its players.

Valuable Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo cards

Although amiibo cards were originally sold in a pack of 6, due to their increasing popularity, players generally have to buy these cards individually from eBay in the current day. Naturally, the amiibo cards for popular villagers are not very cheap and hence considered far more valuable than others.

1) Marshal

Marshal is one of the most well-loved villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this can partially be attributed to his appearance. Despite his smug personality type, Marshal has an adorable appearance and is generally nice to the player, which makes him a common favorite.

WispyChipmunk @WispyChipmunk Been having some embroidery machine issues this week, so I decided to make another ACNH miniature in the meantime! Everybody loves Marshal, right? He's even an actual amiibo and can be scanned into the game. He's 2½" tall and I'm open to offers on him if anyone wants him! Been having some embroidery machine issues this week, so I decided to make another ACNH miniature in the meantime! Everybody loves Marshal, right? He's even an actual amiibo and can be scanned into the game. He's 2½" tall and I'm open to offers on him if anyone wants him! https://t.co/NVptuwVwRu

Marshal's amiibo card can be obtained from eBay for $89.99.

2) Ankha

Ankha is one of the most popular cat villagers in New Horizons. Her popularity can be attributed to her exotic appearance, which is often said to resemble Cleopatra. She even has a smug personality type, which complements her appearance very well.

Ankha's amiibo card can be obtained for $67.99 on eBay.

3) Merengue

Merengue is one of the rarer villagers in New Horizons, since she is one of the few rhino villagers in the title. She has an adorable appearance and nature, which makes her a favorite within the community.

Merengue's amiibo card can be obtained for $40 on eBay.

4) Lucky

Lucky is a dog villager in New Horizons who is generally considered to be one of the creepiest villagers in the game. However, he has an immense fan following, which makes his amiibo card one of the most desired ones in the franchise.

Lucky's amiibo card can be purchased from eBay for $38.

These are four of the most valuable amiibo cards that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer to its players.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

