Animal Crossing: New Horizons dataminer discovers new amiibo cards releasing sooner than you think

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a huge fanbase that likes to own merchandise of their favorite game. One of the most common items that players want to own is amiibo cards.

Animal Crossing amiibo cards were a huge craze among fans when they were first released. Hence, a new set will be welcomed by the fanbase with open arms.

The news about the release of these new cards was first revealed by the popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Crossing Channel.

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo cards might release this year

Amiibo cards were initially released as a part of Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. Later on, several cards were also made for Animal Crossing: New Leaf. However, there were never any amiibo cards released specifically for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Therefore, this release could feature characters specific to New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has seen eight new characters, including fan-favorites like Raymond and Judy. It is speculated that the new set might see amiibo cards of these fan-favorite New Horizons characters.

Raymond is a fan-favorite Animal Crossing: New Horizons character (Image via u/J-Takaira on Reddit)

Fans of the cards might not have to wait too long since speculations suggest the new amiibo cards are set to be released around Christmas 2021.

This release date will be a logical step for Nintendo since Christmas is a significant holiday and marks a few events within Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Furthermore, amiibo cards are the most popular form of Animal Crossing merchandise since they can be traded among friends, which was impossible in other sets like the Sanrio cards.

alayna 🐦☕️ @iwantbrewster me fighting the urge to buy 20 packs of animal crossing amiibo cards from my target: me fighting the urge to buy 20 packs of animal crossing amiibo cards from my target: https://t.co/gDmJIwnsWj

This is excellent news for Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans as they can finally get their hands on the amiibo cards of their favorite characters. Furthermore, the speculated release date is when people can gift Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo cards to their loved ones during the festive season.

