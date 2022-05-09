Animal Crossing fan gets a New Horizons themed cake topper for her wedding, and fans absolutely love it

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been with the gaming community since March 2020, and fans are completely in love with the game. The New Horizons community is known to be one of the most creative communities in the gaming sphere, and while most of them express their creativity within the game, some players choose to take their love for New Horizons beyond the game and into real life.

One such ardent Animal Crossing fan decided to include a subtle touch of the game at their wedding, and fans were absolutely floored by the idea and imaginative execution.

Animal Crossing fans include a subtle New Horizons reference in their wedding

New Horizons fan u/Smooth_Spiminal recently shared a picture on the Animal Crossing subreddit from their wedding, which took place a week ago, sharing how they included the Nintendo life-simulation game at their wedding through a creative wedding cake topper.

New Horizons player characters have a unique look, with big expressive eyes, unique hairstyles, and dressing options. The game's fans decided to style their cake topper in the form of their Animal Crossing characters dressed in wedding attire instead of the usual bride and groom figurines that are placed on top of wedding cakes.

As expected, the post was highly appreciated by fellow New Horizons enthusiasts, and has received upwards of 3,800 upvotes so far. Fans congratulated the Redditor for her wedding and wished her success, but also made sure to express their genuine adoration for the cake topper on their wedding cake.

Some fans even mentioned that the personalized cake topper looked much better than the plastic bride and groom figurines that are commonly seen on top of wedding cakes.

However, the Redditor shared that although the cake topper was adorable to look at, it was also surprisingly fragile, and revealed that they had accidentally broken the glasses of the husband's figurine, which had to be fixed later on.

Many even shared that they would love to use this idea for their own weddings, and asked the original poster where they got the cake topper from. However, as of the time of writing, they have not yet responded with an answer to this question.

New Horizons fans are well-known for their creativity and adoration for the game. This is simply one example of the creativity that fans have surrounding the Nintendo life-simulation title.

