Top 8 Pop Hairstyles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to emulate real life within the game, and since self-expression is a major part of everyday life, Nintendo has added several different hairstyle options for players to choose from for their in-game character.

The Top 8 Pop hairstyles are some of the most commonly desired items in terms of appearance enhancing items. Here's how players can unlock the Top 8 Pop hairstyles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to unlock the Top 8 Pop hairstyles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Unlike previous Animal Crossing titles, New Horizons allows players to pick their appearance right from the start. Players will have eight styles available for them right from the beginning of the game, while they will have to unlock others. The pop hairstyles are among the styles that players will have to unlock.

Top 8 Pop hairstyles in New Horizons (Image via Nookipedia)

There are two ways in which players can unlock hairstyles in New Horizons. After they pick their initial appearance at the beginning of the game, players can go back to their island homes and alter their appearance using a mirror. This unlocks another set of hairstyles.

Following this, players can get their hands on other hairstyle bundles using Nook Miles or by interacting with Harriet on Harv's Island. The Top 8 Pop hairstyles can be accessed by spending 2,400 Nook Miles.

The Top 8 Pop hairstyles in New Horizons include the following:

Double pigtails

Double ponytails

Ponytail

Natural fringe, ponytail

Short spiky hair

Undercut

Spiky hair

Widehair braids

There are four hairstyles available for female players and four hairstyle options for male players in the game.

The Top 8 Pop Hairstyles bundle is one of the more expensive sets in New Horizons, topped only by the Stylish Hair Colors set, which can be obtained for 3,000 Nook Miles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Appearance alteration is a very normal part of regular life, so it is quite interesting that Nintendo added this feature in New Horizons, making it possible for players to experiment and have fun with the appearance of their in-game characters.

Edited by Adam Dickson