5 things that need to be improved in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a fan-favorite game since its release in March 2020. The game has several addictive and exciting features that keep attracting newer players to the franchise and keep bringing veteran players back to the game.

The developers even keep adding new changes every once in a while. Keeping the gameplay experience smooth for players of the title is imperative.

However, even with a title as popular as New Horizons, several things can be improved to enhance the gameplay experience of the same. Here are some of the most common things that Nintendo should improve in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to better the game's user experience.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features that can be improved

1) More villager variety

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has 397 villagers with specific traits and quirks. However, these villagers are divided into several species of animals, further divided into eight different personality types.

Players have fun interacting with the existing villagers but have often expressed a desire to be able to interact with villagers of different species as well. For instance, an Animal Crossing Redditor shared the concept art of otter villagers in the game, widely appreciated by the community.

2) More villager dialog variety

Conversations with villagers in New Horizons partially make the game so addictive within the community. Furthermore, every villager has a specific set of dialogs, depending on their personality type.

However, it has been noted by many players of the game that the villager dialogs get very repetitive after a while. It happens to the point where they do not make sense concerning the ongoing conversation.

This can turn conversations very drab, and therefore, players have made it clear that they would like to see more variety in villager dialogs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

3) Bulk crafting

Crafting is one of the most important things that players do in New Horizons since they have to build most of the items and tools that they would like to use in the game.

However, there are times in the game that players require very frequently, or they require multiple units of the same item to craft something. Therefore, bulk crafting would make things easier for players since they can store them for future use.

Selena 🌺 @unafrayed Dear nintendo, I am no longer asking I am BEGGING for that bulk crafting in ACNH. Do you know how many grass standees I need for my island? SO MANY. SO MANY. omg so many... Dear nintendo, I am no longer asking I am BEGGING for that bulk crafting in ACNH. Do you know how many grass standees I need for my island? SO MANY. SO MANY. omg so many...

Unfortunately, Nintendo does not have an option for bulk crafting items in the game so far, making the task quite tedious for players. Bulk crafting would have been an excellent feature for users in the case of items like wasp medicine as well.

4) Multiplayer experience

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has introduced a multiplayer experience for its players, which is an improvement from the previous iterations of the series. However, many players have raised the issue that the multiplayer experience in New Horizons is rather basic, making it quite dull after a point in time.

fairy lou 🧚🏻‍♀️ @louloucrossing there goes another day of waiting for brewster or a multiplayer island in acnh there goes another day of waiting for brewster or a multiplayer island in acnh https://t.co/VVN7zyhISm

Players are allowed to visit with eight different friends in the game, but they would enjoy their visits more if players were allowed to do other things in the game while visiting their friends.

5) Island planner feature

New Horizons players often have to tear down their entire islands multiple times to create the perfect island to match their needs. While this can be rather tedious, the solution for this issue is also relatively simple.

The addition of a simple island planner feature would make things a lot easier for players since they can create a basic layout of the island they want to create. If the final design suits the player, they can design the perfect island of their dreams within no time.

These are some of the simplest improvements that Nintendo could add to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to make the gameplay experience better for players of the title.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar