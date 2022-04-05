Animal Crossing player reimagines who villagers would be in real life, and the results are surprisingly accurate

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is well known for its creativity surrounding the title. Players have come up with some of the most creative designs for their islands. Likewise, the community has been inspired by the game in real life as well.

The villagers that players get to interact with in New Horizons are partially the main attraction of the title, since players enjoy their interactions with these adorable anthropomorphic villagers. Naturally, since these are animal villagers, they are not attributed to a particular race.

However, Twitter user mayahorizons recently took to the platform to share what they thought were the Black villagers of the title. They credited this association to the villager's appearance and/or personality.

maya 🫧 @mayahorizons animal crossing villagers who are black: a thread 🧵 animal crossing villagers who are black: a thread 🧵

Animal Crossing fan shares a list of New Horizons villagers they think are Black

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has 397 different villagers for its players to interact with. While these are anthropomorphic villagers who do not have any racial categories, Twitter user mayahorizons shared a list of villagers who are Black, according to them.

Their list comprises nineteen villagers, including the likes of Bob, Ankha, and Barold.

The user even gave a quick disclaimer before starting off with the thread, asking people not to get offended by the same. At the end of the day, these are simply pixelated animals who are part of a rather cheerful game.

maya 🫧 @mayahorizons



and before y’all try to argue with me & call me racist/a bunch of slurs, pls remember that these animals are PIXELS IN A GAME DESIGNED FOR CHILDREN i promise y’all it’s not that deep



and before y'all try to argue with me & call me racist/a bunch of slurs, pls remember that these animals are PIXELS IN A GAME DESIGNED FOR CHILDREN i promise y'all it's not that deep

but anyways let's get started!! btw these are all cannon bc i said so & i'm always right

The first villager on the list was Bob, a lazy cat villager. The player associated this villager with a healthy Jamaican man, which could also be because of his outfit.

maya 🫧 @mayahorizons bob: just look at him. he's the exact definition of a healthy black man (jamaican specifically)

The next villager to feature on the list was Tiffany, who is often considered to be one of the rudest New Horizons villagers due to her personality and tendency to argue with players and other villagers.

maya 🫧 @mayahorizons tiffany: "but she's white" SHE IS AN ALBINO BADDIE CMON NOW

Ankha, the Egyptian cat villager, was the next to feature on this list. Owing to her Egyptian origin, she found a place on this list.

Agnes, Blaire, and Aurora found their spot on the list as little Black girls, while Baabara seems to remind the player of a middle-aged Caribbean woman.

maya 🫧 @mayahorizons blaire: preppy black girl i know y'all see it too

The list also features Bea and Bam, whom the player has classified as lightskin.

maya 🫧 @mayahorizons bam: idk i just think he's a lightskin

maya 🫧 @mayahorizons bea: she is the most lightskin villager in the game no i will not explain myself

Maya's list features ten other such Animal Crossing villagers, including villagers like Bruce, Butch, Cherry, and Coco. Although it is not based on any vital information, the list and the user's logic behind each villager was quite interesting to see.

