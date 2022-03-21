4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers with the least likeable personalities

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a wide variety of villagers for players to interact with. Each of these villagers is assigned a specific personality type which shapes the kind of conversation they have with the player. Furthermore, their adorable appearances usually make it quite tempting for players to invite them to live on their islands.

While villagers constitute one of the most important factors behind the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are several villagers who are not so popular with the community. While some of them are not popular because of their appearance, others do not make the cut because of their rude personalities. Here are some of the villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons who have the rudest personalities in the game.

Rudest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Chief

Chief is a wolf villager in New Horizons. Despite his adorable appearance, he is not a common pick for players of the title due to his rude demeanor. Chief is a cranky villager who often gets into arguments with other villagers present on the island, and sometimes with the player as well.

Almost always, Chief does not respond kindly if players disagree with them or refuse to engage in competition. Furthermore, he is quick to express boredom and disappointment, which creates a negative vibe on the player's island. Naturally, he is a villager that most players do not like.

2) Bree

Bree is a mouse villager in New Horizons, and is infamous for her misdemeanor. Due to her snooty personality type, Bree does not get along well with lazy villagers. Furthermore, she also does not get along with jock villagers, and gangs up on them with cranky villagers.

This attitude leads to a lot of negativity and drama on the player's island, generally leading to them steering clear of Bree most of the time.

3) Olaf

Olaf is a smug anteater in New Horizons. Although he does not start fights, he does not get along with any of the other villagers. He tends to offend others with his ego, generally being rather proud and arrogant.

While interacting with Olaf is fine initially, he eventually becomes too much for players to handle.

4) Monique

Monique is a snooty cat villager in New Horizons who gets on players' nerves very quickly. She leads a luxurious lifestyle and can only hold conversations if they are about her.

Other times, she is extremely rude to lazy villagers and occasionally to players as well. Naturally, she is not a popular pick when it comes to residents of the deserted island.

These are some of the most disliked villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons due to their rude personalities.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S