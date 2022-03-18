4 working glitches to try in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Like every other title in the gaming sphere, Animal Crossing: New Horizons also has its fair share of glitches, which have baffled players of the title for years. However, none of these glitches are bad enough for Nintendo to actually go ahead and fix them since they do not affect the gameplay experience adversely.

Here are some of the most notable glitches that players have spotted in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that are still functional.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not without its own glitches

1) Money in inventory

This is one of the most frustrating glitches for players in New Horizons. They can often spot Bells in their inventory that they did not earn or add.

#acnh #animalcrossing May 2020 Glitch! Go make some bells, also if you need a TV to do it lemme know!

What makes it even more frustrating, however, is that although the number of Bells has increased in the player's inventory, they cannot make use of these Bells in any way whatsoever.

2) Music muting glitch

This is one of the more harmless glitches in New Horizons. This leads to the music muting whenever players attempt to catch a bug in New Horizons. However, if it repeats more than once or twice, there is a chance that the game might crash.

This usually occurs if there is dust accumulated in the card slot in the player's Switch console.

3) K.K. Slider glitch

New Horizons often forces players to sit through the K.K. Slider's performances since players might get stuck in their tracks if they happen to pass through the plaza where Slider is performing.

This usually occurs because the game is programmed to believe that the player is sitting and listening to the traveling dog villager's performance.

4) Shirtless glitch

This is one of the most bizarre glitches that New Horizons players have faced. If a player is changing their appearance using a mirror while playing while another player, the shirt might disappear off the other player's body as well if they walk into the room during that time.

That ACNH naked glitch would have been ten times funnier if it had also somehow put clothes ON KK Slider

This is one of the strangest glitches that take place in New Horizons and happens regardless of the player's gender.

These are some of the strangest glitches that New Horizons players have witnessed on their islands.

