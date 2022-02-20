6 most expensive Amiibo cards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of 2022

Amiibo cards are very important for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. Many players like to collect these cards, either as mere collectibles or to use within the game.

Now, some amiibo cards are a lot more difficult to obtain than others. Naturally, these amiibo cards cost a lot more than others. Here are some of the most expensive amiibo cards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Most expensive amiibo cards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Marshal

The New Horizons community is in love with the smug squirrel, Marshal. Despite his personality type, his marshmallow-like appearance has earned him his name as well as the undisputed adorable reputation within the community, making everyone eager to collect his amiibo card.

The amiibo card for Marshal can be obtained for $89.99 on eBay.

2) Ankha

Ankha is one of the most popular cat villagers in New Horizons, second only to Raymond. Players love her for her Egyptian appearance, giving her an exotic feel. She sports a smug personality, which goes really well with her appearance.

Ankha's amiibo card can be bought from eBay for $67.99.

3) Merengue

Merengue is one of the few rhino villagers in New Horizons. She is one of the sweetest villagers in the game, making her very popular among players.

Princess420 @Princess42AC My #acnh #amiibo cards just came in!! I’m so excited & I just invited Merengue but she said “It’s gonna take me a while to find my camping gear” does anyone know what that means or how this works? My #acnh #amiibo cards just came in!! I’m so excited & I just invited Merengue but she said “It’s gonna take me a while to find my camping gear” does anyone know what that means or how this works? 😅 https://t.co/MO32lviFwi

Merengue's amiibo card can be bought for $40 on eBay.

4) Lucky

Lucky is one of the creepiest villagers in the franchise, but players love to collect his amiibo card. Naturally, since it is one of the most demanded amiibo cards, it is also one of the most expensive ones.

Lucky's amiibo card sells for $38 on eBay.

5) Lolly

Lolly is an adorable cat villager in New Horizons. She has a normal personality type and is extremely sweet to everybody on the island. Naturally, she is a highly sought-after amiibo card.

Lolly's amiibo card can be bought on eBay for $36.

6) Coco

Coco is also considered to be one of the creepiest New Horizons villagers that a player can host on their island. The blank expression on her coconut-like face has prompted many players to desire her amiibo card, making it one of the more expensive amiibo cards in the franchise.

Coco's amiibo card can be bought for $33 on eBay.

These are some of the most expensive amiibo cards that players can get their hands on in the Animal Crossing franchise.

