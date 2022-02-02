Do Animal Crossing amiibo cards give you the villager?

An amiibo card is an important possession in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons playerbase. They love to collect these cards, which feature details about various villagers in the game.

There have been many such amiibo card sets released by Nintendo so far, with the Sanrio Series 5 amiibo cards being the latest addition to this collection.

However, one of the most frequently asked questions about these amiibo cards is whether players can use them to invite villagers within the game as well. Fortunately, the answer to that is yes.

How to use amiibo cards to invite villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands

Players can begin to use amiibo cards to invite villagers to reside on their New Horizons island as soon as the first villager has moved in. The steps to follow are listed below:

Players have to interact with the kiosk at Resident Services, where they must choose the option to "invite a camper." They will be asked if they would like to use an amiibo card to invite an Animal Crossing villager, and players must respond in the affirmative. Once done, they have to scan the amiibo card using their Nintendo Switch, following which they have to confirm the villager once the device scans it.

After completing the following steps, players can leave Resident Services. Once they visit the campsite after this, they will notice that the villager on their amiibo card is waiting at the site.

After spotting the villager, players must interact with them extensively to make it clear that they are interested in having the villager move in to their island. When the villager catches on to it, they will ask if they can move in, to which the player must respond affirmatively.

However, if they already have 10 villagers present on their island, they will need to get rid of one of them to make space for the new villager.

Inviting a villager to move into a player's Animal Crossing: New Horizons island using amiibo cards is quite simple, so players with a hobby of collecting these cards can make use of them within the game as well.

