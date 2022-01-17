Nintendo announces the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio Series 5 collector cards

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (ACNH) fans are generally very passionate about the game's merchandise, and Nintendo certainly has some great news for them this year. Although the developers have announced that there will be no more major updates arriving to New Horizons after version 2.0, players can instead get their hands on the new Series 5 collector cards that will be arriving for purchase soon.
However, it is worth noting that the cards will possibly be up for sale only in the EU region, since the cards are being promoted by Nintendo UK alone.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Series 5 collector cards will be available for purchase soon
Animal Crossing amiibo cards have been quite a rage amidst fans of the franchise ever since they were first released. There have been four collector card series so far, and Nintendo UK has announced that players can expect the fifth series to drop in January 2022.
Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori pointed out this information in a recent video.
The Series 5 cards are not the only collector card series that is being released in January. Nintendo will also reprint the RV Series collector cards for sale, which was a fan-favorite series.
While the collector's cards will only be available for sale in the UK right now, fans can expect them to be available in the US soon enough, possibly within the month of January itself. However, fans are hoping that the cards are released in sufficient quantity so they do not get scalped, like what happened with the Amiibo cards.
Fans are extremely excited about the arrival of these cards, as many people could not get their hands on the collector's editions during the previous sale runs of the same.
Fans must keep an eye on the Nintendo UK website so they can preorder the Series 5 collector cards as soon as they are available for sale.