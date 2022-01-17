×
Nintendo announces the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio Series 5 collector cards

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Series 5 collector cards to arrive soon (Image via Mayor Mori/YouTube)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Jan 17, 2022 09:29 PM IST
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (ACNH) fans are generally very passionate about the game's merchandise, and Nintendo certainly has some great news for them this year. Although the developers have announced that there will be no more major updates arriving to New Horizons after version 2.0, players can instead get their hands on the new Series 5 collector cards that will be arriving for purchase soon.

Introducing Animal Crossing amiibo cards - Series 5, available now on My Nintendo Store.The Animal Crossing: New Leaf + Sanrio amiibo Cards are also back in stock!🛒: bit.ly/3wl9E4V https://t.co/Ju8FnF3dcC

However, it is worth noting that the cards will possibly be up for sale only in the EU region, since the cards are being promoted by Nintendo UK alone.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Series 5 collector cards will be available for purchase soon

Animal Crossing amiibo cards have been quite a rage amidst fans of the franchise ever since they were first released. There have been four collector card series so far, and Nintendo UK has announced that players can expect the fifth series to drop in January 2022.

The Animal Crossing amiibo cards Collector's Album - Series 5 launches in January and will be available to pre-order soon.

Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori pointed out this information in a recent video.

The Series 5 cards are not the only collector card series that is being released in January. Nintendo will also reprint the RV Series collector cards for sale, which was a fan-favorite series.

ACNH Series 5 collector cards (Image via Mayor Mori/YouTube)
While the collector's cards will only be available for sale in the UK right now, fans can expect them to be available in the US soon enough, possibly within the month of January itself. However, fans are hoping that the cards are released in sufficient quantity so they do not get scalped, like what happened with the Amiibo cards.

@NintendoUK Hopefully @NintendoAmerica will have something to share soon?
@NintendoUK And we're only selling 7 of them have fun catching them 15 minutes late sold out :)))))

Fans are extremely excited about the arrival of these cards, as many people could not get their hands on the collector's editions during the previous sale runs of the same.

ACNH fans are very excited about the Series 5 collectors cards (Image via Mayor Mori/YouTube)
Fans must keep an eye on the Nintendo UK website so they can preorder the Series 5 collector cards as soon as they are available for sale.

Edited by Atul S
