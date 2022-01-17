Nintendo announces the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio Series 5 collector cards

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (ACNH) fans are generally very passionate about the game's merchandise, and Nintendo certainly has some great news for them this year. Although the developers have announced that there will be no more major updates arriving to New Horizons after version 2.0, players can instead get their hands on the new Series 5 collector cards that will be arriving for purchase soon.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK



The Animal Crossing: New Leaf + Sanrio amiibo Cards are also back in stock!



🛒: Introducing Animal Crossing amiibo cards - Series 5, available now on My Nintendo Store.The Animal Crossing: New Leaf + Sanrio amiibo Cards are also back in stock!🛒: bit.ly/3wl9E4V Introducing Animal Crossing amiibo cards - Series 5, available now on My Nintendo Store.The Animal Crossing: New Leaf + Sanrio amiibo Cards are also back in stock!🛒: bit.ly/3wl9E4V https://t.co/Ju8FnF3dcC

However, it is worth noting that the cards will possibly be up for sale only in the EU region, since the cards are being promoted by Nintendo UK alone.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Series 5 collector cards will be available for purchase soon

Animal Crossing amiibo cards have been quite a rage amidst fans of the franchise ever since they were first released. There have been four collector card series so far, and Nintendo UK has announced that players can expect the fifth series to drop in January 2022.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK The Animal Crossing amiibo cards Collector's Album - Series 5 launches in January and will be available to pre-order soon. The Animal Crossing amiibo cards Collector's Album - Series 5 launches in January and will be available to pre-order soon.

Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori pointed out this information in a recent video.

The Series 5 cards are not the only collector card series that is being released in January. Nintendo will also reprint the RV Series collector cards for sale, which was a fan-favorite series.

ACNH Series 5 collector cards (Image via Mayor Mori/YouTube)

While the collector's cards will only be available for sale in the UK right now, fans can expect them to be available in the US soon enough, possibly within the month of January itself. However, fans are hoping that the cards are released in sufficient quantity so they do not get scalped, like what happened with the Amiibo cards.

jam 🍄 @66sic_ @NintendoUK And we're only selling 7 of them have fun catching them 15 minutes late sold out :))))) @NintendoUK And we're only selling 7 of them have fun catching them 15 minutes late sold out :)))))

Fans are extremely excited about the arrival of these cards, as many people could not get their hands on the collector's editions during the previous sale runs of the same.

ACNH fans are very excited about the Series 5 collectors cards (Image via Mayor Mori/YouTube)

Fans must keep an eye on the Nintendo UK website so they can preorder the Series 5 collector cards as soon as they are available for sale.

