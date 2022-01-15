Animal Crossing: New Horizons - hidden locations revealed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is well known for adding hidden features in the game every now and then. One of the most popular activities for Animal Crossing players within the game is to simply sit and enjoy the view they get to see while playing the game. Naturally, they enjoy learning about the different spots that players can sit in while playing the game.

In a recent video by Crossing Channel, the YouTuber revealed several hidden spots in the game that allow players to enjoy very different and unique views while playing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has many secret spots hidden all over the island

Happy Home Paradise archipelago

The Happy Home Paradise archipelago DLC has quite a few hidden spots on it, which provide stellar views if players can locate them. On the far left corner of the map, players can locate a small stone stool, on which players can sit and be blown away by a very cool view of the island.

Players can enjoy a great view from this hidden spot in New Horizons (Image: Crossing Channel/YouTube)

Furthermore, on the other end of the map, players might spot yet another stone stool, sitting on which they can get a complete overview of the beach and all the activities that villagers partake in over there.

Villagers enjoying a concert on the Happy Home Paradise beach (Image: Crossing Channel/YouTube)

The Happy Home Paradise archipelago has several cool hidden spots that players can enjoy if they know how to locate them.

The Roost

Although most players go to The Roost to hang out with the much-awaited Brewster, they can also get their hands on a change of view if they want it. However, this spot can only be revealed if players go to The Roost with their friends.

Players enjoying themselves at The Roost (Image: Crossing Channel/YouTube)

Upon sitting in this spot, players can get a view of The Roost that is different from the regular view. However, players must keep in mind that this spot cannot be accessed for free like the others.

The Museum

The Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is full of many different hidden spots which can provide excellent views for players. In the case of the Museum, players simply need to keep an eye out for any piece of furniture or decor that seems to stand out from the rest.

Players enjoying a different view in the Museum in New Horizons (Image: Crossing Channel/YouTube)

They can try their luck to see if that works at a secret spot for players to sit in, and if they are in luck, they might get to experience a brilliant view on the island.

Also Read Article Continues below

These are a few of the secret spots that are hidden in Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands. Of course, it is worth noting that these are surely not the only secret spots in the game, and close inspection will definitely bring more such spots to light.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider