Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug Off event guide: Date, prize items, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several events lined up for its players throughout the year. One of the most noteworthy events is the Bug Off event, which involves chameleon villager Flick.

While Bug Off is one of the most entertaining events of the year, there are several things that players must keep in mind while partaking in this event. Here is a complete round-up of all the details players must keep in mind before they take part in Bug Off 2022 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bug Off event guide in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event dates and time

The Bug Off event takes place during different times of the year, depending on the player’s hemisphere. However, it always takes place on the third or fourth Saturday of the summer months. For the Southern Hemisphere, the Bug Off dates roll over from 2021 to 2022.

Northern Hemisphere

June 25, 2022

July 23, 2022

August 27, 2022

September 24, 2022

Southern Hemisphere

November 20, 2021

December 18, 2021

January 15, 2022

February 19, 2022

The Bug Off event in New Horizons takes place from 9 AM to 6 PM, during which players are expected to catch as many bugs as possible.

How to participate in Bug Off in New Horizons

Players must unlock Resident Services on their island to be eligible for the Bug Off tournament. After completing the first step, players must interact with Flick outside Resident Services, requesting them to start the challenge.

The first challenge will be free of cost. However, from the second trial onwards, players will have to pay 500 Bells.

Once Flick starts the Bug Off challenge in New Horizons, players will have three minutes to capture the maximum number of bugs possible. At the end of the challenge, players will find out how many bugs they have caught, along with the number of points they earned from doing so.

Bug Off prizes

Players can exchange the points they earn from the Bug Off event with several bug-themed rewards. They are as follows:

Artisanal Bug Cage

Bug Cage

Bug Wand

Butterfly Backpack

Bug Aloha Shirt

Butterfly Wall

Spider Doorplate

Ladybug Rug

Ladybug Umbrella

Toy Centipede

Termite Mound

Toy Cockroach

Besides these rewards, players can also earn Nook Miles by participating in Bug Off 2022.

These are all the details that players need to know to participate in Animal Crossing's Bug Off 2022. Once they are clear on the details of the event, players can win maximum rewards from it.

