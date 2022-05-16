Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs arriving and leaving in May 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can see a bunch of different changes on their island in May. As spring is in full bloom during this period, they get to view lots of visual changes, along with a massive reshuffling in the critters present on their islands.

Different kinds of fish, bugs, and sea creatures make their way in and out of New Horizons islands in May, giving gamers the chance to catch a variety of critters every month.

Here are all the bugs players can see making their way in and out of New Horizons islands in May 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs arriving on user islands in May 2022

Animal Crossing players see a different set of bugs coming on their island depending on the hemisphere that they belong to. For those from the Northern Hemisphere, these are the bugs they will see this month.

Great Purple Emperor

Queen Alexandra's Birdwing

Banded Dragonfly

Pondskater

Diving Beetle

Violin Beetle

Rosalia Batesi Beetle

Scorpion

On the other hand, users in the Southern Hemisphere will see the following three bugs appear on their New Horizons islands in May.

Damselfly

Mole Cricket

Tarantula

Hence, these are the bugs that will arrive on New Horizons islands in May 2022.

Bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in May 2022

Just as there are bugs arriving in the New Horizons islands in May, there are also several that will make their way out of the islands. However, just like the incoming bugs, the kind of bugs gamers encounter depends on the hemisphere that they belong to.

New Horizons players in the Northern Hemisphere will bid adieu to only a single species of bugs in May 2022, which is the Mole Cricket.

On the other hand, the Southern Hemisphere bids farewell to a lot more bugs in the month of May. They are as follows:

Monarch Butterfly

Long Locust

Migratory Locust

Rice Grasshopper

Cricket

Mantis

Orchid Mantis

Violin Beetle

Walking Stick

Flea

These are all the bugs that make their way out of New Horizons islands in both hemispheres in May 2022.

Animal Crossing users usually witness a major reshuffling in the kind of bugs available in the game in May, making catching, selling, or donating these bugs a lot more fun and interesting.

