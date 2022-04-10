Animal Crossing New Horizons: Bunny Day 2022 - Event details, changes, and more revealed

Bunny Day is a recurring event that has been celebrated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons every year since its release. The event celebrates Easter in the game and stars a special villager in the game, Zipper, who visits every player's island to celebrate the event with them.

Like every other event in New Horizons, the Bunny Day event also has its own set of DIY recipes and seasonal items that players can collect throughout the duration of the event. Here's everything players need to know about the Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bunny Day will be celebrated in New Horizons between April 10 and April 17 in 2022.

A day before the event starts, players will be able to spot the Easter rabbit villager, Zipper T. Bunny, on their island, who will be waiting to greet them. Furthermore, the week prior to Easter, players will also see Nook's Cranny stocking up on all Bunny Day items.

When players first encounter Zipper on their island, they must interact with him to get a hold of the Bunny Day Bed DIY recipe from him. After this, players will have to collect as many Easter Eggs as they can find throughout the week.

Zipper will have hidden six different kinds of Easter eggs all over the island, and players must locate as many of them as they can. Players will need an ax, slingshot, fishing rod, and a shovel to get a hold of these Easter eggs.

Apart from the Easter eggs, players will also be able to find Bunny Day DIY recipes all over their island during the week leading up to Bunny Day (April 17, 2022).

They must collect as many of those as they can and purchase Bunny Day seasonal items from Nook's Cranny. Once players have collected the DIY recipes, they must also craft DIY seasonal items to obtain more Bunny Day goods.

Here are all the items players can get their hands on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during Bunny Day.

Bunny Day basket

Bunny Day candy

Bunny Day garden flag

Bunny Day planter box

Bunny Day topiary

Bunny Day tree

Once Bunny Day arrives on April 17, players can interact with Zipper once again to obtain four additional Bunny Day-themed items before the event ends.

Edited by Danyal Arabi