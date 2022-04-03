Animal Crossing: New Horizon changes and updates to expect in April 2022

April is a very important month for all fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons since they can see a bunch of new updates and changes coming to their in-game island this month.

A lot changes in New Horizons in April, starting with the weather right up to the kinds of critters available in the game. However, players must keep in mind that all of this differs depending on the hemisphere that they belong to.

Here are all the changes that players should expect on their island in April 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees massive changes in April

1) Weather changes

April brings spring in full bloom to every player's Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. The island is full of cherry blossoms, and in the Northern Hemisphere, players get ten full days of sunshine without rainfall. This occurs between April 1 and April 10, and players can experience the cherry blossom season in all its glory.

Furthermore, they will no longer spot any fog in the rivers present on their island. However, the Southern Hemisphere players will notice heavy fog on their islands.

2) Bunny Day

The much-awaited Bunny Day event also makes its return to New Horizons in the month of April. This means that between April 10 and April 17, Animal Crossing players will spot various kinds of Easter Eggs spawning on their island, divided into six categories: earth, leaf, sky, stone, water, and wood.

Players can spend their time in the game by collecting these various Easter Eggs and Bunny Day DIY recipes, as well as other forms of messages from villagers on their island.

3) Seasonal items

With the onset of April, players can expect a new set of seasonal items to be available for them to collect within the game. These include the Cherry Blossom Season items as well as the Young Spring Bamboo, which can be used for a variety of different DIY recipes that players obtain during this period.

The Young Bamboo Spring will be available for players to collect and use throughout the months of April and May.

4) Critters

April also brings with it a bunch of different critters within the game. Although the Northern Hemisphere does not witness the arrival of any bugs or sea creatures, Animal Crossing players will welcome ten different kinds of fish within the game this month, including the likes of clownfish, killifish, river crab, and many more.

The Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, will receive three new sea creatures: the seaweed, spiny lobster, and Venus flower basket.

These are some of the major changes that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can expect to see on their islands in April 2022. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi