Carnival of Venice in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Event dates, items, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation title, and it maintains this reputation when it comes to festivals as well. The month of February brings with it seven such festivals, and the Carnival of Venice is one of the first few events that players witness this month.

Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori even shared a video on his channel detailing the event in the game.

The Carnival of Venice in New Horizons is inspired by the real life Venetian Carnival, which is one of the oldest in the world. Here is everything players need to know about the Carnival of Venice in New Horizons.

Event details and items for Carnival of Venice in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Carnival of Venice is one of the three February events that roll over from January, apart from the Groundhog Day event and the Japanese Setsubun holiday. The event starts on January 25 and continues up until February 16.

The Venetian Carnival is one of the oldest carnivals in the world, and is said to date back to 1094. The carnival is celebrated with great grandeur every year, which is also replicated in New Horizons. Players dress according to the occasion and can also get their hands on the limited time Carnival of Venice themed item: the Venetian Carnival mask.

Players can get their hands on five different variations of the Venetian Carnival masks, which are as follows:

Gold

Pink

Blue

Silver

White

The Venetian Carnival mask was introduced in New Horizons in the much awaited 2.0 update, which was released in the game in November 2021. Players can access the Venetian Carnival masks and all their variations from the Able Sisters' Shop in New Horizons, since the accessory is a clothing item.

The Animal Crossing franchise is well known for including and celebrating many different kinds of events and festivals from all over the world within the game, and the Carnival of Venice is one such event. It is currently ongoing, so players can still try their hand at unlocking the limited time items that are available for the duration of this event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans of the title can check our dedicated section to stay up to date with all the latest news, features, and updates.

Edited by R. Elahi