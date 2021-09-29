×
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween: DIY recipes, items, events, and more

In Animal Crossing, Halloween is one of the biggest events of the year. (Image via Nintendo)
Zachary Roberts
Modified Sep 29, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is poised for a big month. October will bring new sea creatures, fish and bugs as well as a new season. Summer will officially end (for Northern Hemisphere players) and Autumn will begin. October is also the month players get a more official look at the upcoming Roost update and all its features.

Halloween season is coming to Animal Crossing and it is bringing new items, recipes and events. Players are excited and many have been waiting for Halloween for quite some time. Here's what they can expect to see when October finally arrives.

All about Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DIY recipes are a big part of the game, and New Horizons players can expect to see really great items showing up in the Halloween DIY. Here are the recipes they can find in October:

  • Spooky arch - 10 hardwood, 3 clay and 10 orange pumpkins
  • Spooky candy set - 1 orange pumpkin and 3 candy
  • Spooky carriage - 20 wood, 10 softwood, 20 hardwood, 10 iron nuggets and 30 orange pumpkins
  • Spooky chair - 3 orange pumpkins and 3 softwood
  • Spooky fence - 3 orange pumpkins and 5 iron nuggets
  • Spooky garland - 1 iron nugget, 1 orange pumpkin and 1 clay
  • Spooky lantern - 4 orange pumpkins
  • Spooky lantern set - 4 orange pumpkins and 4 clumps of weeds
  • Spooky scarecrow - 3 orange pumpkins and 4 wood
Spooky scarecrow, one of the DIY recipes available during the Halloween season. (Image via Nintendo
  • Spooky standing lamp - 5 hardwood, 1 clay and 3 orange pumpkins
  • Spooky table - 14 orange pumpkins and 10 softwood
  • Spooky table - 1 iron nugget, 1 clay and 1 orange pumpkin
  • Spooky tower - 7 orange pumpkins
  • Spooky wand - 3 star fragments and 1 spooky lantern

Additionally, Animal Crossing is adding three new seasonal items for Halloween. The spooky trick lamp, the spooky basket and the spooky tree will all be making their way into players' inventories soon.

The Halloween Night event is hosted by Jack and occurs on Halloween night. Beginning at 5 pm local time, players can talk to Jack, get or give candy and hear spooky music playing all the way until midnight. The Animal Crossing Halloween season also officially lasts the entire month of October.

