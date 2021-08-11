Pumpkins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - DIY recipes, how to get them and more

With Halloween creeping closer, players have begun looking forward to it. While there are seasonal events and items coming to the game in the meantime, nothing beats Halloween in Animal Crossing. The Grape Harvest Festival, Chuseok, Cowherd and Weaver Girl events are great, but the events and items coming for Halloween are often awaited year round. The 1.11.0 update added the Halloween items to the game, but they won't unlock until the appropriate time.

Pumpkins are a huge part of the season, and they will surely be in high demand this Halloween. Here's everything about pumpkins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Pumpkins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pumpkins have a variety of uses in Animal Crossing. During the Halloween season, there are lots of related DIY recipes, and the vast majority of them require pumpkins. Here are all the DIY recipes that need pumpkins:

Spooky arch - 10 hardwood, 3 clay and 10 orange pumpkins

Spooky candy set - 1 orange pumpkin and 3 candy

Spooky carriage - 20 wood, 10 softwood, 20 hardwood, 10 iron nuggets and 30 orange pumpkins

Spooky chair - 3 orange pumpkins and 3 softwood

Spooky fence - 3 orange pumpkins and 5 iron nuggets

Spooky garland - 1 iron nugget, 1 orange pumpkin and 1 clay

Spooky lantern - 4 orange pumpkins

Spooky lantern set - 4 orange pumpkins and 4 clumps of weeds

Spooky scarecrow - 3 orange pumpkins and 4 wood

Spooky standing lamp - 5 hardwood, 1 clay and 3 orange pumpkins

Spooky table - 14 orange pumpkins and 10 softwood

Spooky table - 1 iron nugget, 1 clay and 1 orange pumpkin

Spooky tower - 7 orange pumpkins

To get pumpkins, which will go a long way toward acquiring Halloween items, Animal Crossing players can grow them. Pumpkin starts, which are the seeds, can be purchased all day during the Halloween season from the large cabinet at Nook's Cranny. These will cost 280 Bells each, or 1,400 Bells for five of them.

They can also be purchased outside of Halloween from Leif if he is outside Resident Services. In the month of October, he will give a discount: 140 Bells for one or 700 Bells for five. Animal Crossing players can then dig a hole and plant the starts as they would with any plant. If a pumpkin start is watered every day from the time it is planted, it will produce three good pumpkins.

Watering pumpkins in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Pumpkins can then be harvested and used for crafting or anything else. All pumpkins, regardless of color, will sell for 350 Bells. Therefore, it can be a nice profitable method of making Bells, too.

Edited by Sabine Algur