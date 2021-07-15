Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to get the Phrygian cap during the Bastille Day event

The Bastille Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the most exciting thing in the game right now. As players wait for the July 30 Bug-off, they have seasonal events to keep them busy.

Starting 10th July, players could experience Le 14 Juillet, the French National Day, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The 10-day long event, which is going to end on 20th July, introduced a new item to the game and naturally, everyone wants it.

The Phrygian cap is a popular symbol from the French Revolution. Therefore, Nintendo chose it to be the exclusive seasonal item for Le 14 Juillet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Oh, by the way, Nook's Cranny is offering a special item related to the French National Day 'le 14 juillet' starting today! It's only available until July 20th, so be sure to check it out soon if you're interested. pic.twitter.com/W610hGJ3SC — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 10, 2021

Buy the Phrygian cap during Le 14 Juillet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Similar to the previous year, when Le 14 Juillet first appeared in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Phrygian cap is back on the shelf and is available for purchase from the Nook Shop.

Players can buy this seasonal item for 880 bells.

The cap arrives in five different colors and will be available in the Nook Shop between 10th - 20th July. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has regaled its players with choices as they can pick between red, orange, green, light blue and purple caps.

Unfortunately, there are no exciting tasks or games that players have to complete to get this exclusive seasonal item. They can simply buy it from the Nook Shop during Le 14 Juillet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Phrygian Cap might not be the most fashionable item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as players can rarely pair it with a majority of outfits. While users love creating the classic 'Papa Smurf' look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the red Phrygian Cap, it hardly serves any other purpose.

Regardless, Le 14 Juillet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought an exclusive item into the game and enthusiasts wouldn't want to miss out on a chance at adding it to their wardrobes.

