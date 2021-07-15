Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures leaving at the end of July

Animal Crossing: New Horizons functions in real-time, and just like seasons and events, the critters in the game too, are available only for a limited time.

The arrival of bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures is dependent on the Hemisphere the players reside in. Once they disappear, most of these critters don't reappear for another year, reiterating how important it is to grab them to try to complete the critterpedia.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Bug prices in July

Naturally, the bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures that are available in the game right now will leave at the end of the month to make way for newer ones.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch all the July rare bugs, fish and deep-sea creatures

The following section will throw more light on the critters that will leave at the end of the month to make it easier for players to grab them before time runs out.

Critters leaving Animal Crossing at the end of July

The world is at the height of summer in the Northern Hemishphere and the middle of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

This implies that there aren't many critters that will be leaving at the end of this month. Rather, players will get more to catch sooner rather than later.

Also read: How to make a DIY Wooden Bookshelf in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As for bugs leaving islands in the Northern Hemisphere, there is only the Honeybee which sells for 200 bells. If players have a lot of flowers on their island, getting hold of one won't be an issue at all. It is important to catch them as once they leave at the end of this month, they won't return until March next year.

Honeybees are easily available if your island has a lot of flowers (Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

In the Southern Hemisphere, on the flip side, no bugs will be leaving, as most of them have already left to look for warmer pastures.

Also read: Yuka in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about her

Due to the time of the year, the Northern Hemisphere only has one fish leaving, which isn't really a fish - the tadpole, which can be found all day and sells for 100 bells. They're rather easy to find and in case players are having a tough time looking for them, terraform a pond or two and they'll make their way in no time.

Tadpoles can be found in ponds (Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Again, in the Southern Hemisphere, no fish will be leaving, implying that players have ample time to catch the fish they haven't already.

As for deep-sea creatures, for players in the Northern Hemisphere, only one deep-sea creature will be leaving at the end of the month, which is the seaweed, available all day and selling for 600 bells.

Lobsters sell for 4,500 bells in Animal Crossing (Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Two deep-sea creatures will be leaving the Animal Crossing islands at the end of the month. These include the common Abalone, which sells for 2,000 bells and the rarer and larger Lobster, which sells for 4,500 bells. Both of these, however, will be available during the latter part of the year.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod