Animal Crossing: New Horizons player recreates popular Legend of Zelda location and it's absolutely incredible 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has provided players with scores of opportunities to get crafty with their fifth title in the long-running franchise. As expected, several players have used the title to pay tribute to other popular Switch titles, including The Legend of Zelda.

Twitter user @ACNH_Barkenos shared a stunning recreation of Mabe Village from The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, alongside the original image so that players could spot similarities and differences.

It's a must-see for patrons of both Animal Crossing and Legend of Zelda and the attention to detail is mind-bending.

Twitter user creates Mabe Village in Animal Crossing

Naturally, elements of Legend of Zelda aren't available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, several items and characters have made their way to the latter via a crossover, and fans believe another crossover is on the horizon.

The user had to apply a few clever setups to replicate Mabe's Village. Link's "shield" has been replaced by an umbrella, while the chicken in the front yard is a cleverly placed hat.

Tall grass in The Legend of Zelda has been replaced by weeds in Animal Crossing. Furthermore, fencing has been replaced by wooden logs. The butterflies in both the images look more or less the same. However, in Animal Crossing, the butterfly is a bug model that has been taken from Flick.

Each item has been meticulously selected and placed, and it looks absolutely adorable.

Animal Crossing Direct to take place on October 15

Honest patrons of the franchise have been waiting for a substantial update for a while now. The Fireworks event brought with it an array of changes and updates.

More importantly, Nintendo finally announced the return of Brewster and the Roost during the Direct in September.

In addition, the developers announced a special Direct for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that will take place on October 15 to shed more light on upcoming updates and events in November.

The presentation will last for 20 minutes, and from the looks of it, Nintendo will have quite a bit of content to showcase.

Fans are already aware that Roost will be a part of the museum and will be located next to the Art Exhibit. According to recent rumors, Nook's Cranny might also be getting a much-needed update.

Also Read

Leif has been a massive part of previous Animal Crossing titles, and players might see him return sooner rather than later.

All of these rumors will either be confirmed or denied after the Animal Crossing Direct tomorrow.

Edited by Danyal Arabi