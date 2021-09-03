Animal Crossing: New Horizons player uses Nookazon to finally pay off their loan

Animal Crossing players are always looking for ways to make Bells. The game revolves around Bells in the same way that real life revolves around money. Not having Bells places a lot of restrictions on players and makes the game less enjoyable. Fortunately, there are plenty of great ways to make more. Some players also created a website, called Nookazon, to buy and sell items, which makes acquiring Bells a lot easier.

Bells can be planted and grown (Image via Nintendo)

One Animal Crossing Redditor used Nookazon to finally pay off their first in-game loan, a milestone for many players.

Nookazon helps Animal Crossing player pay off loan

Nookazon is obviously a play on Amazon, but it acts more like a yardsale website. Players can post what they're selling and facilitate transactions with others who need those items.

Nookazon has helped many players earn Bells over the course of the game's history. They can buy and sell any item or facilitate any kind of deal. One player used it to pay off their first loan in the game.

Part of the allure of Animal Crossing is that it accurately mirrors real life. There are mortgages, debt and loans in the world of Animal Crossing. Fortunately, they do not come with the same consequences that they do in the real world, but it can be fun to practice managing these aspects of life.

I can’t decide if I’m more stressed about my real life mortgage or my animal crossing mortgage — lauren (@laurDIY) May 5, 2020

Nookazon is a tremendous aid in the quest for Bells, making the game much easier. For the player in question, buying and selling through the site was the best way for them to make Bells and pay off their loans in the g. Players are constantly having to pay Tom Nook (who has become a lot kinder about it in New Horizons) and it can be a burden.

Nookazon is not officially affiliated with Nintendo, but it is one of several fan-made websites that can help players enjoy the game more, similar to the experience with Turnip Calculator. Animal Crossing is all about Bells, so any opportunity to maximize them is extremely beneficial.

