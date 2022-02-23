Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redditor gets the community nostalgic about Pete the Mailman

The Animal Crossing franchise is home to over 400 villagers. However, only 397 of them have made their way into New Horizons. While these villagers are pretty exciting and fun to interact with, veteran players also miss several villagers who did not make their way into the fifth life-simulation title in the series.

One such popular villager was Pete the Pelican, who used to act as a mailman in the games. A user in the Animal Crossing Reddit community brought up the topic of the mailman, and the community as a whole got very nostalgic about the same.

mina🌷 @minacrossings single handedly beginning the effort of bringing Pete back to animal crossing single handedly beginning the effort of bringing Pete back to animal crossing 😤 https://t.co/VvsiYB5Uay

The Animal Crossing Reddit community reminisces about Pete the Pelican in the game

Pete the Pelican is one of the veteran villagers in the Animal Crossing franchise. Like K.K. Slider, Daisy Mae, and even Redd, Pete is also a traveling villager who regularly appears on players' islands but does not reside on them.

Pete used to bring the players' mail every day at 9 AM and 5 PM. Once he is close enough to the player, Pete will also give them inside gossip about his relationship with Pelly and her sister, Phyllis.

As can be gauged, Pete is one of the most entertaining villagers in the entire franchise, so it is only natural that players will want him back in New Horizons as well. However, Nintendo replaced Pete with a mailbox in New Horizons, which significantly saddens the community.

The idea of reminiscing about Pete struck a chord with many in the game's Reddit community, as responses poured in talking about how much they missed seeing Pete arrive on their island every day to deliver their mail.

Pete the Pelican appeared in four out of five of the series' titles: Animal Crossing, Wild World, City Folk, and New Leaf. He has been a very important character in the previous iterations of the title and has gotten into the good books of players for the title. Naturally, they would like to see him return to the game.

Although Nintendo has mentioned that they will not be making any more free significant updates to New Horizons, players still hope that existing characters might be introduced to the title.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar