Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day- Timing, event, items and more

December (and winter) is here for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. Whether or not players are in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere, Christmas is right around the corner. In Animal Crossing, Christmas is known as Toy Day and it's one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

Toy Day is basically the last major event in the year for Animal Crossing, and it always sends players out with a bang. Here's what players can expect for the huge event in New Horizons this year.

Animal Crossing Toy Day: A complete guide to the year's final event

Every year, Christmas occurs on the same day: December 25 with Christmas Eve coming the day before. The same is true for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. December 25 will be Toy Day, but there is an event the day before, too.

The main event for Toy Day in Animal Crossing takes place from 5:00 AM local time on December 24 and lasts an entire 24 hours until 5:00 AM on December 25. December 25 also has an event in the evening as well.

The Toy Day event will begin at 6:00 PM local time. Players can locate Jingle the Reindeer in front of Resident Services since he will be hosting the event, as he does every year.

Jingle will assign tasks to players that they can help him complete. Doing so will reward players with Jingle's Photo, which is the secret reward for Toy Day. Additionally, prior to December 24 at 5 am, players will need to begin collecting toys from Nook's Cranny so they can give them to their villagers.

Finally, these DIY recipes will be available during the event:

Gift pile: 3 red wrapping paper, 1 wooden block toy, 1 cardboard box

3 red wrapping paper, 1 wooden block toy, 1 cardboard box Big Festive tree: 6 red ornaments, 6 blue ornaments, 4 gold ornaments, 5 wood, 5 clay

6 red ornaments, 6 blue ornaments, 4 gold ornaments, 5 wood, 5 clay Festive rug: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments

5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments Holiday candle: 5 red ornaments, 5 clumps of weeds

5 red ornaments, 5 clumps of weeds Illuminated snowflakes: 9 blue ornaments, 3 iron nuggets

9 blue ornaments, 3 iron nuggets Jingle wall: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments, 5 clay

5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments, 5 clay Ornament wreath: 6 blue ornaments, 2 gold ornaments

Toy Day is 10 days away at the time of writing.

