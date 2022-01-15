Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Unreleased features revealed

With Nintendo previously announcing that version 2.0 is the final major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players cannot expect many new items or features to arrive in the future. However, the game apparently has several unreleased updates that include features that New Horizons players would have certainly enjoyed.

Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Crossing Channel discovered these features and shared them with his fans online.

In fact, most of the features that have been mentioned in these unreleased updates are features from previous iterations of the Animal Crossing franchise.

Unreleased features for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players could have enjoyed

A Museum Store

The Museum was a recent addition to New Horizons and fans certainly loved the space. However, there is a particular space within the Museum which strikes as somewhat odd, in terms of symmetry.

The asymmetrical portion in the Museum could have been utilized for something (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

With The Roost on one side, players firmly believed that the opposite side could have hosted a Museum Shop, wherein fans could buy different trinkets and items to commemorate their visit to the Museum. Unfortunately, this feature never came to exist within the game.

Gyroids in The Roost

It is known that fans received The Roost in New Horizons after demanding for it for quite some time. However, there are several spaces in The Roost itself which seem to have been blocked off very awkwardly.

The Roost could have been home to decorative gyroids (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

Players believe those spaces could have been used for decorative gyroids inside the coffee shop, definitely bound to give the café an interesting vibe.

Working in The Roost

Earlier iterations of the Animal Crossing franchise allowed players to even work in The Roost instead of simply visiting it as customers. However, it seems like Brewster in New Horizons does not require any assistance and can manage his shop all by himself.

Players can only be customers at The Roost in New Horizons (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

However, this update would have been one that players would have really enjoyed, especially for those who got to experience it with previous versions of the title.

Villager crossovers

Interestingly, the game files for New Horizons revealed that the game had several villager crossovers lined up for the title. However, these plans never went through for some reason, thereby depriving New Horizons players of the opportunity to interact with many popular villagers from previous Animal Crossing titles.

Villagers who could have made an appearance in New Horizons (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

However, it would be unfair to say that New Horizons players did not get any villager crossovers, since they got to interact with Sanrio villagers back in 2021.

These are some of the many unreleased features that players would have loved to experience and see in New Horizons. However, with the developers announcing that there will be no more major updates, there is very little chance that these feature will make their way into the game in the future.

