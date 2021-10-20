Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 - Details you might've missed 

Nintendo redeemed itself at the recently concluded Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct. After a relatively uneventful summer, patrons of the franchise had little hope that the event would succeed.

However, to everyone's surprise, Nintendo didn't fail to deliver. There's a lot to look forward to. Update 2.0 will hit Animal Crossing islands on November 5th and will mark the return of Brewster, Kapp'n, and Katrina, among others.

Several YouTubers, including Crossing Channel, have unearthed hidden details embedded in the Direct.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct is packed with nuances

Players already know that Brewster and the Roost are returning. The cafe will boast the presence of other characters on the Animal Crossing island.

A closer look at the cafe reveals that it will unlock a set of new dialogues. During Direct, the character consuming coffee seemed to have different interactions each time. This means a unique response emanates each time the player consumes coffee.

Consuming coffee can elicit a different response each time (Image via Nintendo)

However, it remains to be seen if different coffee types are available at Roost.

Redd was spotted managing his raffle during Direct. Previously, tracking down the notorious character was an uphill task in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

From the looks of it, he will be available more often and will distribute new prizes. This feature could be similar to what players witnessed in New Leaf, where Redd gave away retro Nintendo-themed toy items.

The fertilizer will help crops grow faster. Another feature that was a hallmark of Animal Crossing: New Leaf (Image via Nintendo)

Rumors suggested Leif would be returning to Animal Crossing. The sloth was visible during Direct and was spotted with fertilizers. Naturally, this has something to do with farming activities on the island.

It's safe to say that fans are delighted with Nintendo's plans to make farming a bigger and better exercise. Fertilizer will help crops grow faster, a feature hallmark of Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

Players will be able to consume as well as use the cooked items as decorative pieces (Image via Nintendo)

Cooking is another feature that deserves more attention. Players are now able to consume and use the cooked items as decorative pieces.

Incidentally, consuming the item gives the player a substantial energy boost, similar to what Animal Crossing players witnessed during the Fireworks event.

