Animal Crossing: New Horizons' villagers have lost their charm and Nintendo needs to offer a fix

One of the biggest draws for Animal Crossing is the villagers. Villagers can make or break an island, which is why many players find it important to get good ones to live there.

Without villagers, the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be a dull place. Their existence provides the game with so many possibilities and makes the experience much more fun. Even in-game mechanics and customization options are only available from villagers, but they're not as fun and charming as they once were.

What was once the lifeblood of the game is now another in a long list of disappointing features that Nintendo needs to fix quickly.

Nintendo needs to fix the Animal Crossing villagers

Even after a recent dialog update, the villagers just don't have much to say to the players. After a certain point, the conversations with villagers are tedious, uneventful and rather painful to get through.

This is especially true when compared to other games. Despite not having nearly as many villagers (Animal Crossing: New Horizons has over 400), the conversations were much more enjoyable in previous titles.

In previous titles, villagers could give quests at a moment's notice but now they have to approach the player to do the same. Quests are randomly given out, and often don't happen for multiple days at a time.

In a game that's currently floundering over a lack of in-game activities, this development is another grave concern.

Villagers. Image via Nintendo

There are a few ways to fix this, though. Nintendo can revamp boring and uneventful conversations with villagers by doing a bigger and better dialog update.

However, players who have been waiting for a substantial update might be disappointed if the focus shifts to this minor shortcoming.

Still, the list of problems with Animal Crossing grows almost daily, so Nintendo must address the issue and fix it, regardless of the reaction. Villagers are pivotal to the game and hence, need a massive overhaul.

They could also add new villagers to spice it up. Brewster and Katrina, two of the most beloved villagers in the franchise, are notably absent from this iteration. Adding them (Brewster has been leaked as an eventual addition to Animal Crossing) would go a long way towards revitalizing the villagers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul