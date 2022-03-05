Animal Crossing player recreates a popular Disney movie in New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has some of the most creative fans in its community. Apart from completing regular goals in the game, these fans have decided to take things up a notch when it comes to decorating their islands, coming up with different pop culture references and games they can recreate on their New Horizons islands.

In a recent instance of this, one New Horizons player and redditor shared their rendition of the popular Disney movie, Atlantis, on their in-game island.

As expected, the Reddit community was floored with this rendition of the Disney movie, and poured in their appreciation in the comments of the post.

Animal Crossing player shares their impeccable recreation of Atlantis in New Horizons

Animal Crossing players are well known for their creativity and it was only a matter of time before players started recreating moments that are a complete blast from the past. Reddit user u/TwentiesGirl_ decided to rise up to the occasion and recreated a scene from the popular 2001 Disney movie, Atlantis. The movie follows a young adventurer and linguist named Milo Thatch on his journey to find and explore the lost island of Atlantis with a group of bold explorers.

The New Horizons player recreated the setting with absolute perfection, sparing no detail. Furthermore, they even designed two players to look exactly like the protagonist Milo and Kida Nedakh, the blue-eyed Atlantean. They even recreated her long white hair and brown skin, which is the characteristic of every Atlantean, while also making sure Milo had his signature olive vest and round glasses.

Naturally, this recreation received a lot of praise from the Reddit community, as fans of both New Horizons and Atlantis poured in to share their appreciation for the redditor's work of art.

New Horizons fans have a penchant for creating amazing renditions of pop culture references on their in-game islands, leaving the community in awe. Recently, another New Horizons player and redditor shared their rendition of the headshot scene from The Joker (2019), with Tom Nook being the one receiving the fateful bullet to his head.

The recreation of Atlantis in New Horizons is yet another example of the sheer talent in the community.

Edited by Mayank Shete