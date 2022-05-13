Animal Crossing players get a glimpse into the darker side of New Horizons trade

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a whole bunch of items that players may buy and sell among themselves. Apart from the prevalent in-game trade, New Horizons players have also devised a method to sell and buy items outside of the Nintendo life-simulation game. They trade in-game items in real life using an app called Nookazon, where they can make purchases and sales using Bells.

However, since prices are not fixed in Nookazon, players are free to negotiate. These negotiations can sometimes get extremely aggressive, as was the case with Reddit user u/kelmadtho, who was trying to buy a Senmaizuke Barrel DIY recipe from another Nookazon user.

Animal Crossing Redditor shows how aggressive bargaining can get in Nookazon

Nookazon is one of the most popular trading sites for New Horizons players who want to get their hands on different villagers, items, or DIY recipes, among other things. Players can connect with other users of the site who are willing to sell the item that they need, and if both parties agree upon the price quoted, they can complete the transaction using in-game currencies such as Bells and Nook Mile Tickets. However, players must note that no transaction can be made with real tangible money.

In a recent instance, a Nookazon user shared an excerpt from their conversation with another user who was selling them a Senmaizuke Barrel DIY recipe on the app. When asked how much they were willing to pay for the item, the Reddit user offered the seller 5 Nook Miles. To this, the Nookazon seller had the following response:

The seller was obviously not pleased with the price they were offered and did not hold back in expressing their displeasure. Naturally, other Reddit users had different reactions to this conversation. While some found the exchange hilarious, others believed that it was very hypocritical of players to charge exorbitant amounts of money for in-game items and called out Tom Nook for doing so as well.

Other Animal Crossing players explained how the Nookazon trade was almost treated like a drug trade within the New Horizons community. Furthermore, they even reiterated that the offer being made was quite reasonable since it was not even for the actual item but the DIY recipe for the same, meaning the player was willing to offer 5 Nook Mile Tickets for 'a piece of paper.'

Many players, however, took the opportunity to vent about how rude Nookazon sellers can get at times and even offered the Redditor the DIY recipe for free if they had it.

Despite the differences in opinion, players can be sure about the fact that trade on Nookazon requires individuals to go in with their expectations low. Unfortunately, this did not happen with the Redditor u/kelmadtho because the seller's expectations were far from low, and the Reddit user received a rude response as a result. Conversely, there were Animal Crossing Redditors who pointed out that they could see the hilarity of the conversation in retrospect.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh