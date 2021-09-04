Animal Crossing Redditor shows how Nintendo doesn't care about Brewster like the players do

For all that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has done well (and it's a long list), it's not a perfect game. In fact, it can be argued that its popularity is in spite of the many flaws.

The game hasn't had a meaningful update in quite some time, and there's one thing in particular that has been missing: Brewster. It's a strange and glaring omission of one of the best villagers in the franchise, and it has also strangely not been addressed thus far.

One Animal Crossing Redditor picked up on that and created a rather popular meme highlighting the difference between Nintendo and the game's loyal players.

Brewster meme shows Animal Crossing players care more than Nintendo

The omission of Brewster, who has been prominently featured in Animal Crossing: Wild World, City Folk, New Leaf and even Pocket Camp, has been a hot topic in the Animal Crossing community. His reappearance has been requested for quite some time, leading the community to lose hope in his return.

This meme shows exactly the divide between Nintendo and the players. The players desperately want to see their favorite villager return and revitalize a stagnant game.

Nintendo, on the other hand, appears not to care. While data mines have uncovered files leading many to assume his return is imminent, those are never confirmed until the moment Brewster lands on the island.

Brewster and the Roost may be returning soon, but it's unconfirmed. Image via Nintendo

Nintendo may very well be working on his return, but the simple fact that it's been over a year without him proves they weren't thinking about it at all. He's been the most popular villager in most iterations but is an afterthought now on Nintendo's part.

The post, which has over 1,000 upvotes, received a lot of comments highlighting the community's thoughts on Brewster's absence.

Clearly, the players believe one thing and Nintendo believes the other. Perhaps someday soon they'll grant the loyal Animal Crossing player base their wish and start listening to them a little more.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Ashish Yadav