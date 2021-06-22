Animal Crossing: Redditor throws wild bachelor party in New Horizons

Animal Crossing is a unique game which allows players to do whatever they want and create whatever they want, often mirroring real life in the process. Players can pay mortgages, play the stock market and buy furniture. Some players use this real-life social simulator for more fun purposes. A Redditor has recreated what happens when a bachelor party gets a little crazy. After a wild night of partying, the villagers have been arrested.

The all-too-familiar feeling when things have just spiraled out of control was the inspiration for this Animal Crossing recreation. Villagers in jail and an upset bride on the outside.

Animal Crossing bachelor party

The villagers inside represent the various bachelors after the night of escapades. One is even using the toilet in shame. Everyone is wearing wild outfits, too. The bride is most likely shocked and upset and is talking to her embarrassed groom-to-be. The scene is familiar for anyone who's had a wild night or seen the Hangover movies.

The Hangover. Image via Pinterest

The Animal Crossing community has begun defending certain villagers and blaming others for the events of the night. Naturally, players are taking sides with their favorite villagers.

Some have different opinions, though.

Animal Crossing players can do and create whatever they want. Some, including Redditor SteezofLegends, use it to create wilder, more adult things. Bachelor parties, for example. Some bachelor parties don't get wild and crazy, but a lot do. Sometimes they end up in a jail cell, like this one did.

Roald in Animal Crossing. Image via Fanbyte

Villagers arrested after a wild night of partying is probably not what Nintendo intended for players to do on the child-friendly E for Everyone social simulator. Nonetheless, game developers give players the freedom to do whatever they want, and that creates some wild combinations.

Animal Crossing players are probably among the most creative communities in the gaming ecosystem. Creations like this are the primary reason for this. When you combine a game with those capabilities and a community like that, that's what you're going to get. It's doubtful whether Nintendo would have it any other way.

Edited by Gautham Balaji