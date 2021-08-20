Animal Crossing Redditor utilizes New Horizons to mourn a lost pet

Animal Crossing offers players something that most games do not: the chance to do real life activities in a game.

Most games don't have mortgages on a home. Most games don't have neighbors that move in and out. Most games don't have debts to pay. Most games aren't as good as Animal Crossing. One of the best features in Animal Crossing is the creativity that combines with the fact that it offers something different to make a great game.

Players have used Animal Crossing in so many different ways. They've created their own houses. They've mirrored other forms of media with their islands. They've recreated all sorts of things from the real world, even a Target Shopping Center. The possibilities are endless. One player, however, used Animal Crossing for something a bit more serious.

Animal Crossing Redditor builds memorial to fallen pet

The loss of a pet is something that is very relatable, sadly. There aren't many people in the world that haven't experienced that tragic phenomenon. It's something that most people wouldn't even wish on their worst enemy, but something that happens to them anyway. The loss of a pet can be hard, but one Redditor took to Animal Crossing to keep themselves busy and honor the memory of their dear friend.

Redditor wicked76 shared their creation with the Animal Crossing community. They created a dog pen with dog houses and other things, but the main addition is on the outside. A tombstone and a picture of their beloved pet. There's a bouquet of flowers, too.

Animal Crossing has allowed many players to explore grief, one of the more interesting aspects of the game. Image via Nintendo

At some point, the physical grave site for this family's pet will fade away and eventually be forgotten, but this virtual one doesn't have those problems. As long as the game is playable and the creator doesn't remove it, it can be visited forever. The community has loved this idea, and it turns out this Redditor is not alone in this creation.

The pain of losing a pet can be difficult to deal with, but with opportunities like this, it's easy to see why so many people have gravitated towards Animal Crossing. Times are tough right now, and Animal Crossing has been a bit of a light in a dark place for many.

