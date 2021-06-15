Animal Crossing rumor roundup: From a crossover with the Legend of Zelda to the return of Brewster, list of updates we can expect at E3 2021

Months of anticipation will end tonight when Nintendo announces its plans for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For weeks now, fans have been wondering about the possibility of an update that will bring an end to their misery.

The last couple of updates have been rather disappointing. Apart from several unseen events, the new updates added many glitches to the game that have irked even the most ardent followers of the title.

However, Nintendo has always been unpredictable and has kept everything under wraps this time too. Be that as it may, data miners have kept themselves busy and have put forward an array of updates they think will hit Animal Crossing island in the coming few weeks.

The following section serves as a rumor roundup to give viewers an idea of what's in store for them.

Potential Animal Crossing updates

Crossover with Legend of Zelda

Legend of Zelda is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. What better way to celebrate it than with a crossover with another title that completed its 20th anniversary this year. Animal Crossing has been a household name in the gaming fraternity for over two decades now.

(Image via YouTube)

Several Legend of Zelda items and even villagers have existed in the previous Animal Crossing titles.

E3 Direct will serve as a perfect opportunity for Nintendo to introduce more Zelda themed items and villagers to the game.

Fence customization

This might sound like a simple feature, but it has eluded Animal Crossing players for what feels like eternity.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

So much so that several players hacked the game to customize their fences last year. Sadly, their happiness was shortlived as Nintendo patched it up as it wasn't an official update.

Return of Brewster

Brewster is one of the most beloved NPCs in the game who owned 'The Roost' in the game.

(Image via Distractify)

Villagers in the game can be seen walking around the island with a cup of coffee in their hands. This feature is extremely adorable as they also take cute little sips. This is another feature that isn't available to players. There have been rumors suggesting that Brewster could be returning sooner rather than later.

