Animal Crossing: What the Nintendo Direct reveal means

For Animal Crossing fans, E3 represents a chance for some big news.

E3 is an event where many game developers, publishers and hardware and accessory manufacturers introduce and promote upcoming games and game-related merchandise. This is often the biggest source of video game news and is where a lot of big games get announced.

Nintendo announced their schedule for the event, which they always attend, in a tweet.

What it means for Animal Crossing

Nintendo is keeping things close to the chest, as they usually do with game information. Fans are expecting big things, with a new Mario Party, a possible Legend of Zelda anniversary bundle, and a massive Animal Crossing: New Horizon update, all on the cards.

Given the popularity and age of the smash hit, it's highly unlikely that Nintendo is going to announce a sequel any time soon. However, E3 is the best place to announce a big update.

While Animal Crossing does have events running through this month and the next, the next major event isn't until August. This has given fans cause to speculate that either a new update trailer or in-depth playthrough showcasing the update's features, will come soon.

The alternative is that E3 passes by with no mention of Animal Crossing: New Horizon, as it is not in need of a popularity boost or new game. This would likely disappoint players though.

A summer update is fairly likely though, as Nintendo ran one for Animal Crossing last year. That update was split into two waves because of how much was added to the game, and fans are hopeful the same will come this year.

At the Treehouse event, Nintendo has played their new games in years past. They've debuted both New Horizon and New Leaf in the Animal Crossing franchise at this event, giving fans reason to expect that something might come out of it this year.

If not, then there's no indication of when any Animal Crossing related news will come out. Nintendo is fairly random with these announcements if they're not part of E3 or Nintendo Direct.

If E3 passes and the Animal Crossing front remains unchanged, then fans will likely be disappointed. Still, Animal Crossing is, and will remain, one of Nintendo's best games, both in critical acclaim and units sold, so it's highly likely Nintendo will do what is in the game's best interest.

