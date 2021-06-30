Animal Crossing: Who is Ketchup and what is her role in New Horizons?

All Animal Crossing villagers bring something to an island. Some villagers are for items like Lopez, giving players winter clothes, and others have a variety of roles they fulfill. A player may want a particular villager for any number of reasons. They may also decline or kick a villager off their island for any number of reasons. Villagers have a lot to them, from personality to job and more.

Ketchup is a pretty highly sought after villager. Some even consider her their favorite villager, which is high praise.

Ketchup in Animal Crossing

Ketchup made her debut in the original Animal Crossing that was released only in Japan and has made her way all the way to New Horizons. She is a peppy duck villager. Her name comes from the tomato-like shape of her head and the red color she is infamous for.

In New Horizons, Ketchup has the play hobby and can run around with her arms out all the time, instead of just outside the Resident Services building during a specific activity with other villagers, as others can.

Since she is a peppy villager, Ketchup will often appear friendly and cheerful to players. She's pretty easy to befriend and loves to talk. She doesn't enjoy talking to snooty or cranky villagers, though. She gets along well with most other villager types, making her a good addition to an island.

Ketchup's house. Image via YouTube

Ketchup eats donuts when performing the eating action, and if she reads something it will always be a comic book. Ketchup's home is outdoorsy with all of the decor and furniture. Ketchup's birthday is just under a month away, July 27th to be exact.

Ketchup in Animal Crossing. Image via Reddit

Ketchup is considered one of the rarest villagers, due to her peppy personality and her food-centric aesthetic. Her house may clash and her style might be a little different, but she comes highly recommended by those in the Animal Crossing community. Ketchup's great personality, easy-going nature and cuteness make her one of the most highly sought after villagers in Animal Crossing.

