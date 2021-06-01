Animal Crossing: Will the following fan-favorite items ever make their way to the game?

Even though Animal Crossing: New Horizons has completed a year in the gaming fraternity, there are still items in the game that are inaccessible to the game.

Several players have come across unique objects in the game but have failed to grab them as in-game items. Each item in Animal Crossing has a symbiotic relationship with other items. Now, if Nintendo has kept some items out of reach for players, there could be a couple of reasons behind it.

First, these items may not correspond to the items that are already available, making their existence more or less redundant. Second, keeping these items out of reach for players could be a way of keeping a bit of mystery around the title, insinuating that these might accompany events in the future.

Be that as it may, the conspicuous nature of these items make them stand out, forcing the players to question their availability.

In-game items unavailable for Animal Crossing players

Harvey's Fence

This is the most requested item in the community. Currently, players can only choose from a handful of fence designs, which makes Harvey's fence a massive attraction.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Even though players have tried applying these on their island, they have failed miserably. Interestingly, dataminers have uncovered evidence suggesting that fence customization will be coming to Animal Crossing sooner rather than later.

Now that Nintendo has also confirmed that it will be present at E3 Direct, players are hoping to hear more on the subject during the aforementioned event that takes place this month.

In the early days of the game, several players hacked the title to place these fences on their islands. Sadly for them, the happiness from this outcome was rather short-lived as the devs soon patched it, as it wasn't an ability offered by the game.

Nook's cranny watering can

The Animal Crossing island is a sight to behold during the rainy season. An item that is synonymous with the rainy season but is unavailable for players is the watering can that can be found on the outside and inside of Nook's cranny.

(Image via Crossing channel)

This watering also contains flowers, which makes it even more adorable. Even though it is an item that the entire Animal Crossing community wants to get its hands on, it might remain unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Museum foliage

The museum contains rare species of plants, trees and other items. Considering these are rare and are only visible in the museum, it is obvious that they won't be available as decorative items.

Players feel that devs need to make them available on a rotational basis so that they can be used as decorative items. In fact, introducing some Lily pads will help players decorate their water areas with more creativity.

(Image via Crossing channel)

Animal Crossing allows gamers to get hold of some unique items only after they fulfil a set of activities. These rare trees and plants can also be rewarded through the same method, which will enable players to decorate their islands in a more grandiose manner.

Nook Stop

This was an item that was first introduced in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Nook Stop is a multi-purpose machine. It allows players to redeem Nook Miles as rewards. Players can also scan their amiibo cards to invite characters to their islands.

(Image via Crossing channel)

Players in New Leaf can purchase the Nook Stop and place it in their homes. It is very convenient and works like a charm. However, this item is missing from the current title, and it would be great if Nintendo allows players to earn it in New Horizons.

