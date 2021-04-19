Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Ankush FF is one of the most successful Free Fire YouTubers in India. He has accumulated 5.99 million subscribers on his channel in less than two years.

The content creator has garnered 250k subscribers and 45 million views in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, income, and other details.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF’s lifetime stats

Ankush FF has 9616 Booyahs in 22515 squad matches, making his win rate 42.70%. He has 82667 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.41.

The content creator has also played 3220 duo games and has triumphed in 1269 of them, translating to a win rate of 39.40%. With 12308 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 6.31 in this mode.

Ankush FF has played 931 solo games and has emerged victorious in 122 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.10%. He has 2575 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF’s ranked stats

Ankush FF has 7 victories in 62 ranked squad games, translating to a win rate of 11.29%. He secured 289 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.25 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 51 ranked duo games and has won on 9 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.64%. He has 317 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.55.

Ankush FF has played 6 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win. He has 9 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.50 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Ankush FF's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Ankush's monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $11.5K - $183.4K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are said to be around $137.6K - $2.2M.

Ankush FF’s YouTube channel

Ankush FF started creating content on YouTube in November 2019. He has 4.99 million subscribers on his channel, placing him at 383rd place in India in terms of subscribers. His videos have more than 529 million combined views.

Click here to visit Ankush FF’s YouTube channel.

Social media handles

To visit Ankush FF’s Instagram profile, click here.

