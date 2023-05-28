Another Eden Heroes tier list (May 2023)

Another Eden is a JRPG game developed by Wright Flyer Studios, and it features over 100 characters. Players can build a team of six characters — four in frontline, who will attack and cast spell on enemies, and two in reserve, who will heal their allies. Characters can be swapped from frontline to reserve and vice-versa even during battles. Each has a unique personality and elemental type.

Another Eden has seven elemental types: Fire, Water, Earth, Wind, Thunder, Shade, and Crystal. The developers introduce new characters, equipment, chapters, and more regularly, while also taking care to update the in-game content. Every update causes changes in the meta, and some characters become more powerful than the others.

This tier list for May 2023 will help you choose the best characters for your game.

Another Eden Heroes May 2023 tier list finds Philo and Mayu in the highest tier

Mobile gacha game Another Eden different rarities of characters, ranging from 3-Star to 5-Star. As players encounter and unlock them, they will have more options to choose from. The game also offers the Gallery of Dreams for players to pull new characters using Chronos Stones. One can form a party of six characters, with two reserves and four frontlines.

This tier list ranks the Another Eden characters in S+, S, A, and B tiers.

S+ tier: These characters dominate the battlefield and can easily defeat any boss. Even the difficult stages are a walk in the park.

S tier: They might not be as powerful as S+ Tier ones, but their attacks can devastate enemies. Players should upgrade them at every opportunity.

A tier: These characters perform well in certain situations but should be upgraded regularly to make them better fighters.

B tier: They are good early in the game but become inefficient down the line. You should use them only if you do not have access to higher-tier characters.

Another Eden S+ tier Heroes

Aisha is one of the most powerful fighters in this turn-based RPG game. Her elemental type is Fire and Water, and her attack type is Magic. Her Valor Chant, T. Agnivarna Proof, provides a barrier for her allies, reducing damage by 40% and restoring all statuses.

Here is a complete list of all the powerful characters in S+ tier.

Aisha

Yakumo

Necoco (AS)

Hismena (Alter)

Shion (Alter)

Cynthia (AS)

Dewey (Alter)

Otoha (AS)

Iphi

Tsukiha (Alter)

Mayu

Flammelapis (AS)

Flammelapis

Premaya (Alter)

Mistrare (AS)

Isuka (Alter)

Suzette (Extra Style)

Toova (Alter)

Suzette (Alter)

Isuka (Extra Style)

Azami (AS)

Alma

Daisy

Kikyo (AS)

Chiyo (AS)

Nikeh (AS)

Cerrine (AS)

Shigure (AS)

Nagi (AS)

Melina (Extra Style)

Nagi (Extra Style)

Garambarrel

Garambarrel (AS)

Ewella

Dunarith (AS)

Pizzica

Akane (AS)

Foran (AS)

Yukino (AS)

Yukino

Lokido (AS)

Laclair (AS)

Mighty (AS)

Ciel (AS)

Philo

Ewan (AS)

Renri (AS)

Tsukiha (AS)

Hismena (AS)

Tsukiha (Extra Style)

Thillelille (AS)

Yuna (AS)

Miyu (AS)

Miyu (Extra Style)

Tiramisu (AS)

Skull

Shanie (AS)

Tsubame (AS)

Hozuki (AS)

Anabel (AS)

Rosetta (AS)

Shannon (AS)

Clarte (AS)

Aldo

Myunfa (AS)

Radica (AS)

Myrus (AS)

Nekoko (AS)

Radias (AS)

Victor (AS)

Tiramisu

Thillelille

Violet

Cynthia

Myunfa

Cyrus

Biaka

Mana

Deirdre

Hardy

Hardy (AS)

Mariel (Extra Style)

Mariel

Elga

Gariyu

Myrus

Milsha

Milsha (AS)

Yipha

Yipha (AS)

Philo (AS)

Orleya

Ewan

Dewey

Dewey (AS)

Felmina

Bertrand

Yuna

Ilulu

Melody

Melissa

Claude

Shannon

Melina

Another Eden S tier Heroes

Alphen is a powerful fighter with Fire elemental type and Slash attack type. His Valor Chant, Blazing Sword Proof, deploys the Raging Fire Stance and increases the speed of allies by 20%. His rarity ranges from 4 to 5 stars.

Here is a complete list of all the powerful characters in S tier.

Alphen

Heena (AS)

Soira (AS)

Eva

Curio

Serge

Starky

Kid

Harle

Levia (AS)

Zeviro (AS)

Melina (AS)

Felmina (AS)

Hismena

Sheila (AS)

Veina (AS)

Suzette (AS)

Claude (AS)

Claude (Extra Style)

Shion (AS)

Mariel (AS)

Amy (AS)

Cetie (AS)

Zeviro

Premaya

Dunarith

Renri

Tsukiha

Shanie

Isuka

Shion

Nagi

Anabel

Shigure

Laclair

Morgana

Guildna

Sophia

Lokido

Mighty

Bivette

Cetie

Tsubame

Lovely

Gariyu

Rosetta

Another Eden A tier Heroes

Colette is one of the best fighters in Tier A. Her attack type is Slash, and she does not have any elemental type. Her Valor Chant, Angelic Proof, restores allies' HP by 30%. Additionally, the chant provides a barrier, reducing the damage they receive by 30%. Her rarity ranges from 4 to 5 stars.

Colette

Lloyd

Shionne

Isuka (AS)

Saki (AS)

Ruina (AS)

Radica

Altena

Philo

Cyrus

Toova (AS)

Elga (AS)

Hozuki

Veina

Ciel

Levia

Strawboy

Toova

Joker

Another Eden B tier Heroes

Miyu’s elemental type is fire, and her attack type is Slash. Her Valor Chant, Princess Proof, increases the type resistance of allies by 35%. Her rarity ranges from 3 to 5 stars in this RPG game.

Miyu

Riica

Bria

Helena

Feinne

Nopaew

Krervo

Chiyo

Erina

Galliard

Soira

Prai

Saki

Pom

It is important to note that the tier list changes with every Another Eden's update. The developers provide a buff to some characters and nerf others. This free-to-play friendly gacha game also introduces more contenders from time to time.

