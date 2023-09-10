Another Eden Heroes tier list (September 2023)

Another Eden is an RPG title featuring a time-traveling theme. With a main story that has you exploring different timelines, neither the ancient past nor the distant future is beyond your grasp. It features over 100 characters called heroes, of which only six (four frontline and two reserves) can be chosen to create a squad. You can upgrade characters’ levels with EXP points and scrolls and unlock new skills using Ability Points.

Each unit performs a skill type: Slash, Piercing, Blunt, and Magic. You need the best characters in a team during your playthrough. However, this might be challenging with such a vast roster. To simplify the process, this article provides a complete Another Eden tier list for your reference.

All Another Eden characters ranked from best to worst

An in-game screenshot of Another Eden's gameplay. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

Another Eden features an in-game gacha system, Gallery of Dreams, where you can obtain new heroes using Chronos stones. Each possesses one of these unique element types: Fire, Water, Earth, Wind, Thunder, Shade, and Crystal. They have varying rarities: 3, 4, and 5-star. You can upgrade their stars from the lowest to the highest and make them more potent.

With that in mind, this article classifies each hero into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, the SS tier includes heroes that dominate the current meta, while B lists weak performers.

Below is the complete Another Eden heroes tier list ranked from best to worst.

SS-tier

Mayu in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

You will find exceptional characters in this tier that dominate the current meta. Don’t hesitate to upgrade them and invest your resources to enhance their stats, as they can easily clear out various stages of the game. They can dish out immense damage and destroy any enemy. The list of SS-tier characters in this JRPG title is below:

Mayu

Flammelapis (AS)

Flammelapis

Premaya (Alter)

Mistrare (AS)

Cynthia (AS)

Dewey (Alter)

Isuka (Alter)

Tsukiha (Extra Style)

Thillelille (AS)

Aisha

Yakumo

Iphi

Tsukiha (Alter)

Necoco (AS)

Azami (AS)

Alma

Hismena (Alter)

Shion (Alter)

Otoha (AS)

Yuna (AS)

Miyu (AS)

Miyu (Extra Style)

Tiramisu (AS)

Skull

Shanie (AS)

Tsubame (AS)

Hozuki (AS)

Anabel (AS)

Rosetta (AS)

Shannon (Alter)

Clarte (AS)

Aldo

Myunfa (AS)

Radica (AS)

Myrus (AS)

Nekoko (AS)

Radias (AS)

Kikyo (AS)

Victor (AS)

Tiramisu

Thillelille

Violet

Shannon (AS)

Cynthia

Myunfa

Cyrus

Biaka

Mana

Deirdre

Hardy

Hardy (AS)

Mariel (Extra Style)

Mariel

Elga

Gariyu

Myrus

Milsha

Milsha (AS)

Yipha

Yipha (AS)

Philo (AS)

Suzette (Extra Style)

Toova (Alter)

Suzette (Alter)

Isuka (Extra Style)

Daisy

Kikyo (AS)

Melina (Extra Style)

Nagi (Extra Style)

Garambarrel

Garambarrel (AS)

Orleya

Ewan

Yuna

Ilulu

Melody

Melissa

Claude

Shannon

Melina

Dewey

Dewey (AS)

Felmina

Bertrand

Ewella

Dunarith (AS)

Pizzica

Chiyo (AS)

Nikeh (AS)

Cerrine (AS)

Shigure (AS)

Nagi (AS)

Mighty (AS)

Ciel (AS)

Philo

Ewan (AS)

Azami (AS)

Renri (AS)

Akane (AS)

Foran (AS)

Yukino (AS)

Yukino

Lokido (AS)

Laclair (AS)

Tsukiha (AS)

Hismena (AS)

S-tier

Claude (Extra Style) in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

This tier consists of the second-best fighters in this mobile gacha title. While less potent than SS-tier characters, they can conveniently dominate most stages. They have high overall stats and rarity, with some even capable of becoming as strong as SS-tier after proper upgrades. Here is the list of all S-tier characters:

Claude (Extra Style)

Melina (AS)

Alphen

Soira (AS)

Veina (AS)

Felmina (AS)

Shion (AS)

Heena (AS)

Suzette (AS)

Claude (AS)

Eva

Curio

Serge

Starky

Kid

Sophia

Lokido

Mighty

Bivette

Cetie

Shion

Nagi

Anabel

Shigure

Tiramisu (AS)

Laclair

Harle

Levia (AS)

Zeviro (AS)

Hismena

Sheila (AS)

Ilulu

Pizzica (AS)

Mariel (AS)

Amy (AS)

Cetie (AS)

Zeviro

Morgana

Tsubame

Lovebird

Lovebird (AS)

Gariyu

Rosetta

Premaya

Dunarith

Renri

Tsukiha

Shanie

Isuka

Guildna

A-tier

Helena in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

The A-tier heroes deliver average performances and utility in battles. It mostly consists of 5-star characters and a few 4-star ones with average HP and attack prowess. Apply upgrades at every opportunity to make them more robust. That said, it’s best to use them if you lack SS and S-tier units. You can find all A-tier heroes of this adventure game in the list below:

Helena

Feinne

Nopaew

Krervo

Chiyo

Erina

SoiraSaki (AS)

Toova (AS)

Elga (AS)

Ruina (AS)

Radica

Altena

Philo

Cyrus

Hozuki

Veina

Ciel

Toova

Joker

Levia

Strawboy

Miyu

Riica

Bria

Prai

Saki

Pom

Galliard

Colette

Lloyd

Shionne

Isuka (AS)

B-tier

Lovinia in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

B-tier heroes can be used in the beginning to understand the meta and gameplay mechanics. It’s best to avoid them and opt for SS, S, and A-tier characters. They survive only for a short time in battles and do not dish out substantial damage from enemies. Below is the list of all B-tier Another Eden heroes:

Lovinia

Azami

Raven

Yio

Sevyn

Otoha

Myron

Benedict

Yazuki

Miranda

Nero

Minalca

Uquaji

Nikeh

Parisa

Cerrine

Lele

Rovella

Nomar

Denny

Nonold

Breeno

Ruina

DarunisRaven

Yio

Sevyn

Miranda

Nero

Rovella

Nomar

Denny

Nonold

Breeno

Sheila

Foran

Akane

Lingli

Ruina

Darunis

Zilva

Samora

Rufus

Jade

Amy

Komachi

Cyuca

Good Macky

Notably, Another Eden's tier list changes with each update. Developers debut new characters, which pushes the existing ones down the ranks. In addition, they adjust existing figures by buffing or nerfing them. As a result, some become more powerful, while others fall to a lower position on the list.