Another Eden Heroes tier list (August 2023)

Another Eden is a single-player RPG title released globally by Wright Flyer Studio in 2019. This gacha game features a vast roster of over 100 playable characters. You form a team of six Heroes, four in the frontline and two in the reserves. Each possesses unique elements: Fire, Water, Earth, Wind, Shade, Thunder, and Crystal.
Additionally, they perform one of these attack types - slash, pierce, blunt, and magic. Choosing the best ones to use and upgrade with such a vast roster might be confusing. This article helps by ranking each playable character and its variants. You will find a comprehensive tier list of Another Eden Heroes for August 2023 in the next section.
All Another Eden Heroes ranked (August 2023)
Each Another Eden Hero ranges from 3 to 5-star rarity. You can upgrade their stars and make them more robust. The title features a particular summoning item, Chrono Crystal, that helps obtain new characters from the in-game gacha system, Gallery of Dreams.
This article ranks each playable Hero under the SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gacha tier lists, Another Eden characters in the S-tier are the strongest, and B-tier includes those who perform very weak in battles.
Here is the tier list of this mobile gacha title for August 2023.
SS-tier
Another Eden Heroes in this tier are the strongest and dominate the current meta. They are unmatched by any other units from other tiers. You can quickly clear the game’s content with these characters in your roster:
- Garambarrel
- Necoco (AS)
- Shannon (Alter)
- Yukino
- Melody
- Hardy (AS)
- Ilulu
- Thillelille
- Mariel
- Tsubame (AS)
- Rosetta (AS)
- Flammelapis (AS)
- Iphi
- Azami (AS)
- Lokido (AS)
- Hozuki (AS)
- Tiramisu
- Suzuki (Alter)
- Dunarith (AS)
- Melina (Extra Style)
- Melissa
- Ewan (AS)
- Myunfa (AS)
- Shion (Alter)
- Dewey (Alter)
- Toova (Alter)
- Skull
- Hismena (Alter)
- Tsukiha (AS)
- Tiramisu (AS)
- Maya
- Aisha
- Elga
- Radica (AS)
- Victor (AS)
- Kikyo (AS)
- Hardy
- Daisy
- Aldo
- Bertrand
- Mizuchi (AS)
- Shanie (AS)
- Nagi (AS)
- Azami
- Ilulu (AS)
- Milsha (AS)
- Rosetta
- Otoha (AS)
- Tsubame
- Skuld
- Ciel (AS)
- Hismena (AS)
- Biaka
- Renri (AS)
- Alma
- Myrus
- Shion
- Dunarith
S-tier
The heroes in this list are more potent than others, but do not stand a chance against the SS-tier. They help clear most of this free-to-play title's content quickly and perform as well as SS-tier ones if upgraded at every opportunity.
- Zeviro (AS)
- Shion (AS)
- Harle
- Renri
- Lovebird
- Zeviro
- Mariel (AS)
- Alphen
- Veina (AS)
- Claude (AS)
- Sheina
- Eva
- Morgana
- Kid
- Shigure
- Bivette
- Levia (AS)
- Pizzica (AS)
- Curio
- Soira (AS)
- Lovebird (AS)
- Sheila (AS)
- Melina (AS)
- Guildna
- Isuka
- Laclair
- Starky
- Cetie (AS)
- Amy (AS)
- Premaya
- Claude (Extra Style)
- Sophia
- Heena (AS)
A-tier
Another Eden A-tier represents characters who are average fighters. They dish out moderate damage to the opponent’s roster and help clear the early stages of the title. Here is the list of A-tier Heroes in this RPG title:
- Isuka (AS)
- Veina
- Colette
- Shionne
- Levia
- Strawboy
- Elga (AS)
- Radica
- Toova (AS)
- Saki (AS)
- Ruina (AS)
- Joker
- Altena
- Lloyd
B-tier
You should avoid characters that fall under this tier. They are the worst fighters in the current meta and do not draw satisfactory results. However, beginners can use them to understand the meta and gameplay mechanics better. Here is the tier list of B-tier Another Eden Heroes:
- Yio
- Ruina
- Helena
- Galliard
- Breeno
- Riica
- Miranda
- Chiyo
- Pom
- Saki
- Lele
- Lingli
- Benedict
- Minalca
- Myron
- Nikeh
- Nopaew
- Komachi
- Samora
- Prai
- Soira
- Jade
- Yazuki
- Good Macky
- Lovinia
- Rovella
- Feinne
- Denny
- Sevyn
- Nonold
- Sheila
- Erina
- Cyuca
- Nomar
- Parisa
- Zilva
- Uquaji
- Darunis
- Raven
- Krervo
- Rufus
- Nero
- Akane
The tier list is subject to change with every update that the game receives from the developers. While updating, they introduce new characters and buff or nerf some existing ones. As a result, some units will climb down the rank, and others rise.
Additionally, this tier list only acts as a guide to understanding the power balance of the current meta. It is up to players to decide which unit to use according to their playstyle and preferences. Choosing the Heroes that one is comfortable with will draw the best result in this turn-based combat.