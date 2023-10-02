Ansu Fati Evolution in EA FC 24: Which is the best choice?

The Ansu Fati Evolution has been on the lips of EA FC 24 ever since the game was released on early access, and it's no surprise that the Spanish wonderkid is one of the community favorites. Fati has seen extensive use, especially by those who have made the most of the mechanic that has been introduced this year. However, there can always be a question regarding making the final choice.

Any card that you put on Evolution automatically becomes untradeable, which, in simpler words, means that you won't be able to sell it on the market. Moreover, not every form of Evolution available in EA FC 24 comes free of cost. This makes it important for you to make the best judgment possible. When it comes to exploring the Ansu Fati Evolution in Ultimate Team, it's also no different.

The Ansu Fati Evolution rewards you with an exceptional card in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 was released with different Evolution options available for the players to pick from. As mentioned earlier, not all of them come free of cost, which is applicable for the Relentless Winger option. To use it, you'll have to spend 1,000 FC points ( the premium currency) or 50,000 Coins (which you can earn in the game by just playing).

There are four different options that you can enjoy when it comes to the Ansu Fati Evolution:

Welcome to Evolutions

Founder's Evolution

Relentless Winger

Welcome to Evolutions and then Relentless Winger.

If you don't want to spend additional coins or FC points but still want to upgrade Fati, Welcome to Evolutions is the better one, as the Founder's Evolution can be used elsewhere.

However, the best Ansu Fati Evolution choice in EA FC 24 is the combination of the Welcome to Evolutions and Relentless Winger. While you have to use up two evolution slots and spend 50,000 coins for it, the combination upgrades Fati's 78-rated item to an 85-overall card.

Additionally, the overall boost is accompanied by increased stats in almost every key department. This makes the card far better to use in the game's beta and allows it to perform better.

However, it's also worth noting that certain substitutes are currently available on the market. For example, the Luis Diaz gold item has similar overall and better stats, but it's available at a cheaper price on the market. This is another viable route for those who want to save as many coins as possible in the game.