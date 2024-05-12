7 most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024

Some of the most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024 will have fans of the handheld gaming console excited. In its eighth year, the Switch offers a stellar collection of titles, from action-packed adventures and innovative indie titles to nostalgic throwbacks. The nifty handheld console has something for every gamer out there, irrespective of their preferred genre.

Charge up your consoles as we explore the seven most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024, offering countless hours of enticing gameplay.

NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024

The Nintendo Switch has an impressive list of games set to arrive on the console in 2024. Here are seven top titles that we think you should absolutely not miss out on.

1) Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance is one of the most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024. (Image via Atlus)

Releasing on June 14, 2024, Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance already has a cult following, that already considers this game to be an undisputed champion even before its release. This expanded version of the critically acclaimed RPG title offers a brand new storyline, the "Canon of Vengeance", with new characters and powerful demons.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 was a Nintendo Switch exclusive, but Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance will be available across a plethora of platforms including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, along with being one of the most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

2) Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake (Image via Nintendo)

The beloved GameCube title returns to Nintendo Switch on May 23, 2024. The remake boasts enhanced visuals and new gameplay features, and this Mario title is already one of the most anticipated games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Prepare to revisit and folded dimension made of paper, with quirky characters and a refined turn-based combat system in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake.

3) Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories is coming to the Nintendo Switch in June 2024. (Image via Nintendo)

Initially released in 2017 on the 3DS, Monster Hunter Stories is set to debut on the Nintendo Switch on June 14, 2024. The remastered version has a fresh cast of voice actors, improved HD visuals, and a lot more to offer in this beloved title.

For monster-hunting RPG enthusiasts, this is easily one of the most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

4) Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is among the most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024. (Image via Nintendo)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is a wild, chaotic title arriving on the Switch in 2024. The classic monkey mayhem returns, having you bounce, roll, and tilt your way through the 200 new stages that this game offers.

The game offers co-op features, where you can play with 16 other players to unleash your competitive spirit and challenge the unique obstacles of this game. Prepare for endless laughs as Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble launches on June 25, 2024.

5) SteamWorld Heist 2

SteamWorld Heist 2 launches on August 2024. (Image via Nintendo)

Another quirky addition to the pirate gaming genre, SteamWorld Heist 2 is one of the most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024. Set sail for adventure in this title from Thunderful Games, where skirmishes in the high seas await you.

Releasing on August 8, 2024, the game features turn-based combat on land, and real-time naval combat for ships. Gather a crew and prepare for some unique actions with an arsenal of over 150 items including weapons and ship upgrades in this latest addition to the plundering seas.

6) Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is a spooky title coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2024. (Image via Nintendo)

Yet another entry from the Mushroom Land, this title features the favorite brother who is clad in green, Luigi. The title is a remaster of the 2013 3DS title Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, where Luigi is sent to the Evershade Valley to capture ghosts with the Poltergust 5000 vacuum cleaner invented by Professor E. Gadd.

The title is releasing on June 27, 2024, where you step into the shoes of Luigi and explore five haunted mansions to retrieve fragments of the shattered Dark Moon. Prepare for some spooky encounters as this game is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

7) World of Goo 2

World of Goo 2 is one of the most anticipated games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024. (Image via Nintendo)

Arriving on May 23, 2024, World of Goo 2 is the sequel making its comeback 15 years after the release of the initial game. This unique puzzle-platformer will have you control squishy balls of goo, using them strategically to build bridges, towers, and other structures to conquer treacherous landscapes like chasms, cliffs, mountains, and a lot more.

The twist lies in the amount of goo-balls that you use; the fewer you use, the higher your score and rewards. Get ready to unleash your inner creativity and brainstorm levels in this gooey challenging game arriving on the Nintendo Switch.