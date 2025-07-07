  • home icon
  • Anyone's Legend vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Anyone's Legend vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 07, 2025 15:31 GMT
Anyone
Tarzan vs JunJia to fight in the Jungle in the LoL MSI 2025 elimination series (Image via LoL Esports)

The lower bracket of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage will feature Anyone's Legend vs CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO) on July 7, 2025. Notably, the winner will advance to the next round, where they will face the victor of FlyQuest vs Bilibili Gaming. Meanwhile, the losing team's journey will come to an end at this mid-season international event.

Here are more details regarding Anyone's Legend and CFO's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends MSI Bracket Stage showdown on July 7, 2025.

Anyone's Legend vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Who will qualify for the next round?

The LPL first seed, Anyone's Legend (AL), started its MSI journey with a convincing 3-1 victory against North America's FlyQuest. However, the team lost the subsequent series against Gen.G with a 2-3 scoreline.

Nevertheless, AL players are in great form, and their team-fighting prowess has been prominent as well. If players like Flandre, Tarzan, and Shanks show up positively, the team can have a deep run at this MSI.

Meanwhile, CTBC Flying Oyster is having one of the best runs for an LCP team in an international event. Although it lost against T1 in the opening match (2-3), the team showcased great resilience and individual brilliance.

Furthermore, CFO eliminated Europe's KOI with a 3-1 scoreline and solidified the region's spot in the top four. The team boasts several clutch players, especially in the solo lanes.

With JunJia's experience in the Jungle and other players showing up big time, CFO's underdog story at the MSI 2025 is fantastic so far.

Prediction: CTBC Flying Oyster 3 - 2 Anyone's Legend

Anyone's Legend vs CTBC Flying Oyster: Head-to-head

This will be the first time AL and CFO face off in an official LoL esports event.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes (MSI 2025 patch)

Previous results

AL lost its previous series 2-3 against Gen.G in the MSI 2025 Upper Bracket Round 2.

On the other hand, CFO won 3-1 against KOI in the Lower Bracket Round 1.

Rosters

Anyone's Legend

  • Top: Flandre
  • Jungle: Tarzan
  • Mid: Shanks
  • ADC: Hope
  • Support: Kael

CFO

  • Top: Driver, Rest
  • Jungle: JunJia
  • Mid: HongQ
  • ADC: Doggo
  • Support: Kaiwing

How to watch Anyone's Legend vs CTBC Flying Oyster in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Here are the scheduled starting times of the AL vs CFO series:

  • PT: July 7, 2025, at 5 pm
  • CET: July 8, 2025, at 2 am
  • IST: July 8, 2025, at 5:30 am
  • Beijing CST: July 8, 2025, at 8 am
  • KST: July 8, 2025, at 9 am

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
