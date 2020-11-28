AOC trying to imitate Corpse Husband's voice and failing is the best thing you'll see on the internet today

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, recently won over the internet with her hilarious attempt at impersonating Corpse Husband's deep voice.

After her headline-grabbing Twitch debut in October, the US Congresswoman recently returned for another round of Among Us alongside Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh and popular streamers such as HasanAbi, Jacksepticeye, and Corpse Husband, to name a few.

After using her debut Twitch stream to encourage people to "get the vote out," AOC's recent Among Us stream focussed on raising funds for local food pantries and overall community support.

Today I’m using the stream to fundraise for local food pantries, eviction defense legal aid, & community support organizations.



So many people are having a hard time in this crisis. If you’re able, you can help direct aid here efforts here:https://t.co/Dn7xy2LXCT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 28, 2020

While the politician seemed to get along perfectly with everyone, the major highlight of AOC's Twitch stream came when she hilariously attempted to imitate Corpse Husband's deep and distinguishable baritone.

AOC tries to imitate Corpse Husband's voice, wins over the internet with her hilarious attempt

Apart from being an inspirational youth icon, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently grabbed headlines when she became one of the most influential political figures to stream InnerSloth's Among Us on Twitch.

Labeled a revolutionary gaming moment, her stream laid the foundation for the worlds of politics and gaming to overlap in a novel manner.

Advertisement

From acing her role as an Impostor to gushing over Corpse Husband's deep baritone, the 31-year-old's debut stream was one of the most memorable in recent memory.

AOC's dynamic with Corpse Husband is one that fans always look forward to, as over a short time, the duo have been lighting up Among Us with their wholesome banter.

In the clip above, AOC tries to impersonate Corpse Husband to the best of her abilities, only to fail hilariously.

On hearing others impersonate his voice, Corpse Husband casually says:

"I want to hear what AOC has to say....."

In response, AOC makes her voice deep and comments:

"I was by the office, admiring the exercise balls."

As her impersonation leaves everyone in splits, one of them even replies:

"You sound like you're whispering!"

Her impersonation was not the only thing that won over the internet, as AOC went on to pay tribute to Corpse Husband, and his signature style of tweeting a simple smiley face, on hitting the 200k followers mark on Twitter:

Aoc what’d you gonna do if you hit 200k?



AOC: idk i mean,



CORPSE: how about you tweet a smiley face :)



AOC: i can tweet a smiley face, if we get 200k i’ll tweet a smiley face :)



CORPSE: yesssss, if you tweet a smiley face i promise you i will help a lot with that :) pic.twitter.com/7dhCbf8dri — Alizé 🖤 (@spooky_ali_) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

During her Among Us stream, CORPSE suggested that AOC got to 200k she would post a smiley face. 200k was reached, here we are. :) — 💫jade💫 (@CorpsieStan) November 28, 2020

The fun dynamic and wholesome persona that AOC exhibits ended up winning over fans online, as they couldn't seem to get enough of AOC x Corpse Husband.

Check out some of the reactions online:

This was so funny to watch! You can hear @Corpse_Husband in the background chanting YES 😂😂 — lilac_hart🖤CORPSE (@hart_lilac) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

she is so cute i couldn’t breathe — honey (@HON3YHOBI) November 28, 2020

aoc impersonating corpse's voice : wholesome content pic.twitter.com/pmEwvAC0VU — roseᶜ 🌧️ (@archivecorpse) November 28, 2020

Corpse x AOC x Bernie next time :) pic.twitter.com/RknIEm0wkO — *Bi Panic* 🏳️‍🌈 (@Awesomesk8r99) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

aoc doing corpse voice i cry — arm (@armapplesauce) November 28, 2020

AOC’S CORPSE VOICE PLZ IM CRYING — Byssa♡ (@EGIRLFORCORPSE) November 28, 2020

AOC is so precious 😂 10/10 corpse voice — scooch ♡ (@jenniethetall) November 28, 2020

aoc doing a corpse voice gave me life 😭 — sof ~ ❄️ (@lunarstreyes) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

AOC doing a corpse husband voice is the best thing ever — Off Brand Macklemore (@mike_baus) November 28, 2020

As fans gushed over AOC's wholesome combination with Corpse Husband, she continues to transcend barriers simultaneously in the world of politics, as well as gaming.