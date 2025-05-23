Apex Legends crashing mid-game with no errors: Potential fixes, reasons

Apex Legends crashing mid-game could be caused by a series of issues, some of which could stem from the hardware of your PC. Therefore, it is best to first check the hardware requirements of the game on your platform of choice. The game requires mid-to-high specs on your device, and anything lower than that could cause problems in its overall performance.

Ad

This article will go over the issue of crashing mid-game and recommend some actions that you can take to potentially fix it in Apex Legends as we continue into Season 25.

Apex Legends crashing mid-game with no error message: Why and how to fix it?

Overload

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the most common reasons for such a crash to occur would be GPU overload. If your system does not have the required graphics hardware, running Apex Legends on your PC would lead to the overheating of the system and eventually cause the game to crash. This is harmful and can even crash your PC.

Fix: Try and update your graphics card. Apex Legends' minimum requirement is either the AMD Radeon™ HD 7790 or NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 950 equivalent. If this is not possible, it is recommended that you turn down all the graphics settings in the game to low.

Ad

CPU Performance

Your CPU's performance settings may cause the game to crash. This happens when the system is unable to give Apex Legends the kind of power it needs consistently, leading to unexpected crashes.

Fix: Go to the Settings Menu > Power and Battery > Set to High Performance. This will allow your PC to allocate resources to the game better, allowing a smoother functioning.

Corrupt game files

Sometimes, game files can get corrupted during download or due to software issues encountered during updates. This is not a very worrisome ordeal, and there are simple fixes for this issue.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fix: The best way to deal with the issue is to delete and reinstall Apex Legends. Better yet, try to reinstall it from a different platform. For instance, if you had previously downloaded it from Steam, try downloading it from Epic Games or the EA website this time.

Furthermore, if you already have the game on Steam, you can go to the Properties menu > Installed Files > Verify integrity of game files. Steam will run a short process and fix and replace any corrupt or broken files.

Ad

Moreover, you can always try to turn the PC on and off again to see if it solves the issue. In the past, fixes like using VPN have also worked for some individuals, but the success of these methods remains questionable and unexplainable even when they do work.

Sometimes, the issues are not from your end and must be resolved by devs at Respawn. In such a case, just kick back and relax, and keep an eye on the official Apex Legends X account for updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.