Apex Legends dataminers leak upcoming Fallen Angel bundle for Season 17 before official reveal

A new leak regarding a brand new skinline in Apex Legends, the Fallen Angel bundle, surfaced via a tweet from user SenosApex. It has been datamined by the said user and leaked before any updates from official sources. As per the information, the Fallen Angel store sale will go live on June 6, 2023, and will run alongside the other sales that are currently live in Apex Legends Season 17.

Another user, HYPERMYST, has successfully found resources relating to the Fallen Angel bundle. He promptly leaked it on his Twitter page, confirming the skins' existence and arrival in an upcoming sale.

Apex Legends Fallen Angel skins: Where to buy, price, availability, and more

According to the leaks from users SenosApex and HYPERMYST, the Fallen Angel skins will be sold as separate bundles, namely:

Dark Apparition Bundle Dark Apparition Pack Bundle Soulless Sentry Bundle Soulless Sentry Pack Bundle Fallen Guardian Bundle Fallen Guardian Pack Bundle

These offerings will reportedly feature a new skin, banner frame, two weapon cosmetics, and 20x Generic Apex Packs for Wraith, Revenant, and Gibraltar, respectively.

Via his Twitter post, HYPERMYST has also made a possible reference to the possibility of a Character Pose being packed up with the bundle, but hasn't confirmed the same.

Price and availability

These skins will be available for purchase on the store page of Apex Legends' in-game menu from June 6, 2023.

The prices for the bundles have not been officially confirmed, but are speculated to be around 2500-3950 Apex Coins, which is somewhere around USD 25-40.

Other information

These skins have been confirmed as recolors of previously released cosmetics by the community and the dataminers. Respawn Entertainment has been increasingly promoting the sale of brand new recolors of its previously popular skins, trying to appease the crowd who might have missed out on the same.

These cosmetics will be exclusively available for purchase using Apex Coins only. Players will not be able to purchase these skins for either Crafting Materials or Legend Tokens.

Keep in mind that none of the above information has been officially confirmed by EA or Respawn Entertainment. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Esports for more Apex Legends updates as they are made available.

